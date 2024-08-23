Gmail gets new Gemini AI-powered features to help users draft error-free mail

Last June, Google introduced the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based Gemini assistant feature to Gmail to help users compose grammatically correct emails.
Now, the search engine giant has introduced a new feature that can further ease users in drafting error-free emails on web, iOS and Android mobile apps.
Once updated to the latest version, users will see the new 'Help me write' option. It can help with composing emails.
After typing a little over 12 words, users will see a new 'Refine my draft' shortcut below the email content to indicate that there are five options available to Polish, Formalise, Elaborate, or Shorten your draft, or Write a new draft.
The menu can be triggered simply by swiping right on 'Refine my draft'.
For now, the option for 'Help me write' to polish email drafts is available on the web, Android and iOS.
And, 'Refine my draft' is available on iOS and Android versions of Gmail.
It should be noted that the new Gemini-powered email features are accessible to users with premium Google One AI Premium. And, it is also available to corporate companies via Gemini Business and Enterprise plan, and education institutions with Gemini Education and Education Premium plans.
In a related development, Google has announced a new gen AI chatbot for YouTube creators that helps with troubleshooting and get back the hacked account in minimal steps.
The AI chatbot will ask a series of verification questions to affected YouTube channel owners to secure their Google accounts. Also, they will be able to undo anything the hacker may have done to their channel. And, they can fully secure the channel and block access to threat actors immediately.
Published 23 August 2024, 08:39 IST