Google begins to roll out Gemini AI feature to Gmail

Last month, during the I/O 2024 event, Google offered a sneak peek at the Gemini AI feature for Gmail. Now, the company has begun to roll out the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature for people to use.
The new feature will be available in the side panel for easy access. It will be available on Gmail for Android and iOS (iPhones), and Gmail for the web (computer).
The gen AI feature of Gmail is powered by the latest Gemini 1.5 Pro Large Language Model (LLM).
Gemini will enable users to summarise the long email threads into few pointers to help offer the context and compose a smart cohesive reply in less time.
The feature will also assist in drafting an email which includes correcting a sentence grammatically while maintaining a professional structure.
Gemini now available on Gmail.
Photo Credit: Google
Users can ask Gemini to dig up old emails to get information on specification from Gmail and Google Drive using minimal keywords.
Besides providing proactive prompts to help the user get started, one can also ask freeform questions to Gemini. For instance, users can simply ask 'When's the next town hall meeting?', it will correctly pull the information from recent emails and offer the time and day of the meeting.
On computers, it will be available as “Ask Gemini” (star button) in the top right corner of Gmail. On mobile, users can access Gemini by tapping on the 'summarize this email' chip in an email thread.
It should be noted Gemini for Gmail will be available for premium subscribers like Google Workspace customers with subscription models like Gemini Business or Enterprise. Teachers with Gemini Education or Education Premium plan will be able to avail the new feature on Gmail.
Gmail Gemini for mobile app
Photo Credit: Google
And those with a Google One AI Premium subscription can access Gemini on Gmail. While Google is currently offering two-month free trials, it will later cost Rs 1,950 per month in India.
With Google One AI Premium subscription, the Gemini is available on Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Drive in addition to Gmail. Additionally, users will get 2TB of cloud storage.
The users will also get a 10 per cent discount on products listed on Google Play Store. On the Google Meet app, people can attend group video calls for more than one hour, and they can further avail unlimited access to Magic Editor feature on the Google Photos app.
Last week, Google rolled out Gemini app for Android in India.
