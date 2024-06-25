Google begins to roll out Gemini AI feature to Gmail

Last month, during the I/O 2024 event, Google offered a sneak peek at the Gemini AI feature for Gmail. Now, the company has begun to roll out the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature for people to use.

The new feature will be available in the side panel for easy access. It will be available on Gmail for Android and iOS (iPhones), and Gmail for the web (computer).

The gen AI feature of Gmail is powered by the latest Gemini 1.5 Pro Large Language Model (LLM).

Gemini will enable users to summarise the long email threads into few pointers to help offer the context and compose a smart cohesive reply in less time.