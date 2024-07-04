Google begins trial production of Pixel phones in India: Report

Last year, Google announced it would begin assembling Pixel 8 series phones in India in 2024.
Now, the search engine giant has finally begun the trial production at its supplier partner Foxconn's facility in Tamil Nadu.
Besides Foxconn, Google is expected to tie up with Dixon Technologies subsidiary Padget Electronics and Compal to make Pixel phones in India.
"Google is a large brand, which Dixon will add to its customer list in the second half of the year through its partnership with Compal. They will share the production with Foxconn," Money Control reported citing a reliable source.
If things go as planned, it is expected to give the nod to Foxconn to start commercial productions of Pixel phones in September.
The premium Pixel 8 Pro is said to be produced by Foxconn, and the regular Pixel 8 (review) is likely to be assembled at Dixon Technologies' facility.
Since Google has a limited presence in India, it plans to export excess units to Europe and the US markets.
With local assembling in India, Pixel phone prices are expected to decrease. Currently, all the Pixel 8 series phones are imported from China and Vietnam. Due to high customs duty, the devices' price starts at Rs 75,999 in India
Google's rivals Apple and Samsung have made good use of the Indian government's Make in India iniatiative-- Production-Linked Incentive scheme. They have set up multiple assembling units in India.
It should be noted that Apple's FY2023 revenue reached Rs 49,321.8 crore, compared to Rs 33,381 crore in the previous year, same period.
And, Apple topped the Indian smartphone market in terms of revenue share in 2023, while Samsung topped the chart in terms of sales volume.
Google has a lot to catch up in India, as it has less than a per cent share in the smartphone market. With local assembling of Pixel phones, it will be able pass on the benefits to the customers in future.
Published 04 July 2024, 13:04 IST