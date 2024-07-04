Google begins trial production of Pixel phones in India: Report

Last year, Google announced it would begin assembling Pixel 8 series phones in India in 2024.

Now, the search engine giant has finally begun the trial production at its supplier partner Foxconn's facility in Tamil Nadu.

Besides Foxconn, Google is expected to tie up with Dixon Technologies subsidiary Padget Electronics and Compal to make Pixel phones in India.

"Google is a large brand, which Dixon will add to its customer list in the second half of the year through its partnership with Compal. They will share the production with Foxconn," Money Control reported citing a reliable source.

If things go as planned, it is expected to give the nod to Foxconn to start commercial productions of Pixel phones in September.