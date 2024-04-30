Google blocked more than 2.8 million bad apps entering Play Store in 2023

Google's Android has an envious mobile OS market share of close to 70 per cent. As per the latest numbers, there are more than 3.6 billion Android phones worldwide. One main reason why people love Android phones is that they offer better User Interface customisation compared to other platforms.

However, it also attracts threat actors to prey on naive phone users. They come up with devious techniques to coerce users to install malware-laced apps onto phones.

While phone users are advised not to venture into shady websites, platform owners such as Google and others also have the responsibility to keep their platforms clean and prevent malware-laced apps from entering the ecosystem.

Now, Google has revealed that it blocked more than 2.8 million bad apps entering the Play Store.