Google brings advanced AI text-to-image generator Imagen 3

Google's DeepMind team has rolled out the new Imagen 3, an advanced AI text-to-image generator.

The latest Imagen 3 is said to be better than the current crop of AI generators such as Midjourney, DALL-E 3, and X's Grok-2.

With default settings, Imagen 3 is capable of generating photo-realistic images at full HD (1024 × 1024) resolution, and this can be upscaled by 2X, 4X, or 8X times.

"Our model is trained on a large dataset comprising images, text and associated annotations. To ensure quality and safety standards, we employ a multi-stage filtering process," the Google DeepMind team said.