Google brings new features to Chrome for Android and iPhones

Though Google Chrome has a RAM-hungry reputation, it is the most popular browser among Android phone and computer users. In last five years, it has added more than one billion users and currently has 3.4 billion-plus active user base. One of the many reasons for its popularity is that it is resourceful and really easy to use.
But rivals such as Microsoft Edge are also gaining traction thanks to the ChatGPT integration. Recently, Google had also announced that it would bring Gemini AI features to Chrome soon. Now, it is bringing five new value-added features to improve the user experience on the browser.
In the iOS browser, Google has added trending search feature to get user started on what to search on the browser. The most trending keywords will show up below the recent searches when the user click the address bar from the New Tab page.
Google is also bringing new Sports Card ahead of Paris Olympics. Also, ICC T20 Cricket World Cup and Euro Football Cup Google are under way in West Indies and Germany respectively and users don’t have to search for latest updates about their team’s progress report.
Users can find the Live sports cards in Chrome’s Discover Feed on the New Tab page on iOS and Android. Whenever the user’s favourite team is playing, they’ll get automatic updates on how the game is going if they’ve followed the team or expressed interest in it in the past.
To make full use of the big screens of the iPads and Android tablets, Google has redesigned the Chrome address bar. Now, when using the address bar, the website's preview will be visible below the drop-down in case the user decides to go back to it.
The browser also gets new Chrome Actions to help the user save time when they’re trying to engage with places like a local business. If a user is typing the name of a restaurant, Chrome will instantly find the particular business and share shortcuts to phone numbers to call, map to get directions and also offer option to directly read the reviews.
110 new languages support is added to Google Translate feature.
In a related development, Google has added support for 110 new languages to Google Translate feature. It includes Afar, Fon, Kikongo, Luo, Ga, Swati, Venda and Wolof of Africa, Cantonese, a subdialect of Mandarin, Tok Pisin, English-based creole and the lingua franca of Papua New Guinea. Google also supports Hindi-based dialects such as Awadhi and Marwadi, and French creoles like Seychellois Creole and Mauritian Creole and also, Punjabi (Shahmukhi), a variety of Punjabi written in Perso-Arabic script, which is mostly spoken in Pakistan.
Now, Google Translate supports 243 languages and has set target to reach 1000 languages by leveraging Pathways Large Language Model 2 (PaLM 2) soon.
