Google brings new features to Chrome for Android and iPhones

Though Google Chrome has a RAM-hungry reputation, it is the most popular browser among Android phone and computer users. In last five years, it has added more than one billion users and currently has 3.4 billion-plus active user base. One of the many reasons for its popularity is that it is resourceful and really easy to use.

But rivals such as Microsoft Edge are also gaining traction thanks to the ChatGPT integration. Recently, Google had also announced that it would bring Gemini AI features to Chrome soon. Now, it is bringing five new value-added features to improve the user experience on the browser.

In the iOS browser, Google has added trending search feature to get user started on what to search on the browser. The most trending keywords will show up below the recent searches when the user click the address bar from the New Tab page.