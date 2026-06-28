Google brings new value-added features to YouTube Shorts

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google enhances YouTube Shorts with immersive playback and AI-powered content tools.
Key points
• Clear Screen mode
Introduces a distraction-free playback view by temporarily hiding all icons and text.
• Playback speed control
Users can now double the playback speed or mute audio via a simple tap.
• Simplified engagement options
Replaces thumbs up/down with a heart icon and adds 'Not Interested' options to refine recommendations.
• AI-powered multimedia generation
Android 17 introduces Gemini Omni, an AI tool that creates videos, images, and more from text descriptions.
Key statistics
2 billion active users
YouTube Shorts user base
200 billion
Daily views on YouTube Shorts
Late 2020
Introduction of YouTube Shorts
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Clear Screen view feature on YouTube Shorts.
Published 28 June 2026, 15:20 IST