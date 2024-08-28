Google delays Android 15 release for Pixel phones: Report

Google earlier this month launched the company's new premium Pixel 9 series phones. Though they come with state-of-the-art computational photography technology, the devices run on a one-year-old Android 14 OS. This is the first time Google failed to roll out the new Android OS along with its new Pixel phones.

Rumours indicated the Android 15 may be released by the end of August or early September, but now, a new report has emerged Google may delay the release of the new Android OS by another month.

The much-awaited Android 15 for Pixel phones is still not ready and the engineers are racing against time to fix some stability issues, reported Android Authority, citing a reliable company insider.