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Google exploring investments in India across AI infra, to manufacture servers, drones: Vaishnaw

This announcement came just a few weeks after Google's groundbreaking of its $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:32 IST
Ashwini VaishnawTechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechIT ministry

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