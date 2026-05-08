<p>Search engine giant Google is exploring investment opportunities across AI infrastructure, including the production of servers and drones, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday (May 8).</p>.<p>This announcement came just a few weeks after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/google-breaks-ground-on-15-billion-ai-hub-in-andhra-pradeshs-vizag-3983882">Google's groundbreaking of its $15 billion AI hub</a> in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.</p>.Amazon opens new office in Bengaluru, company's 2nd biggest in Asia .<p>"Google is exploring investments in India across AI infrastructure and the manufacturing of servers and drones," Vaishnaw said in a social media post after meeting company officials. </p><p>Earlier <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/google-foxconn-join-hands-to-manufacture-drones-pixel-smartphones-in-tamil-nadu-3036942">reports indicated that Google</a> was in talks with Foxconn Technology Group's subsidiary, Wing to assemble drones in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>However, the search engine giant has not formally announced the agreement yet.</p><p>Amid H-1B visa curbs, Google earlier this year in February leased massive 24 lakh sq ft office in Bengaluru.</p><p>Located in Bengaluru's Whitefield, Google is said to have booked a tower in Alembic City complex, with options to expand to two more towers, totalling a massive 24 lakh square feet space.</p><p>Touted to be the biggest office space deal in India to date, has the capacity to accommodate anywhere between 20,000 and 25,000 employees.<br><br>Google is reportedly planning to move its employees to the new tower in Alembic City in the coming months. The other two towers, which are under construction, are expected to be completed next year.<br></p>.Amid H-1B visa curbs, Google leases massive 24 lakh sq ft office in Bengaluru.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>