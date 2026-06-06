Google fixes 400-plus security vulnerabilities in Chrome browser

Google patches over 420 security flaws in Chrome, including highly critical remote code execution risks.

In one line

Key points

• Critical vulnerabilities fixed Google addressed 429 security issues in Chrome, with 371 detected internally and 58 by external researchers. Several were classified as highly critical, enabling remote code execution and potential data theft.

• Bug bounty rewards Independent cybersecurity researchers were awarded a total of $209,000 for reporting vulnerabilities, including a $97,000 prize for a single unnamed researcher.

• Update urgency Users are strongly advised to update Chrome to version 149.0.7827.53 (Linux) or 149.0.7827.53/54 (Windows/Mac) to mitigate risks from unpatched vulnerabilities.