Google fixes 400-plus security vulnerabilities in Chrome browser

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google patches over 420 security flaws in Chrome, including highly critical remote code execution risks.
Key points
• Critical vulnerabilities fixed
Google addressed 429 security issues in Chrome, with 371 detected internally and 58 by external researchers. Several were classified as highly critical, enabling remote code execution and potential data theft.
• Bug bounty rewards
Independent cybersecurity researchers were awarded a total of $209,000 for reporting vulnerabilities, including a $97,000 prize for a single unnamed researcher.
• Update urgency
Users are strongly advised to update Chrome to version 149.0.7827.53 (Linux) or 149.0.7827.53/54 (Windows/Mac) to mitigate risks from unpatched vulnerabilities.
• Android privacy enhancements
Google also released the June Android update, introducing privacy features like fake call detection to improve user safety and experience.
Key statistics
429
Total vulnerabilities patched
$209,000
Total bug bounty payouts
$97,000
Highest single bounty awarded
149.0.7827.53/54
Chrome update version
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 06 June 2026, 07:32 IST