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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google reduces free cloud storage for new Gmail accounts to 5GB unless phone number is linked.
Key points
• Verification requirement
Linking a phone number grants access to the full 15GB allocation, aiming to curb misuse of dummy accounts.
• Previous storage cuts
Google previously removed free storage for WhatsApp messages and Google Photos users due to unsustainable usage patterns.
• Cost of cloud storage
Operating cloud storage is expensive, exacerbated by a shortage of storage chips for data centres and consumer devices.
• User behaviour shift
Stricter limits encourage users to store only essential data, reducing unnecessary cloud storage consumption.
Key statistics
28 billion
Photos and videos stored weekly
Four trillion
Total files stored by users
59 per cent
Decline in budget smartphone segment
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Google reduces storage space for new Gmail users.
Credit: r/degoogle/Reddit
Published 15 May 2026, 07:12 IST