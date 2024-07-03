Google gets patent to bring multi-car group navigation feature on Maps app

The user can select the lead car and then link it with other people travelling in different cars. The latter will get timely updates related to road and traffic information from the lead car.

They will also get real-time updates about time and distance from the lead car. Also, on long trips, Google Maps will suggest pit stops and eating joints to get rest and refresh.

Also, Google Maps will offer the voice chat option to coordinate with fellow travellers in other cars.

And, with Google Maps, the lead car driver can share parking details with others who are yet to reach their destination.

It will greatly benefit big joint families for picnics in India. People who have already travelled to a particular tourist spot before can be able to help other families to follow their car. Even if he/she moves out of sight, others can track the lead car on Google Maps and will be able to reach the food joints and final destination with less hassle.