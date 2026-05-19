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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google I/O 2026 to unveil Android 17, advanced AI models, and new hardware innovations.
Key points
• Android 17 features
Google will reveal key features of Android 17, including new security enhancements and Gemini Intelligence, ahead of its June release.
• Generative AI models
Advancements in Google’s generative AI models—Gemini, Imagen 4, and Veo 3—will be showcased, enabling high-resolution image and video generation.
• Project Astra updates
A new version of Project Astra, capable of understanding complex queries and facilitating long conversations, will be introduced.
• Google Flow AI cinema tool
Google is expected to unveil an updated version of its AI-powered cinema creator tool, simplifying cinematic story and scene creation.
• Google Beam integration
Improvements to Google Beam, an AI-first 3D video communication platform, will be highlighted, with potential integration into Google Meet.
Key statistics
10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) on May 19
Conference start time
June
Android 17 release timeline
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 19 May 2026, 06:45 IST