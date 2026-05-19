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Google I/O 2026: Here's what to expect at annual developer conference

Besides Android, Google is expected to showcase progress made in its most advanced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) models-- Gemini, and related products such as Imagen 4 and Veo 3 to generate high-resolution images and videos.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 06:45 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Google I/O 2026: Here's what to expect at annual developer conference

In one line
Google I/O 2026 to unveil Android 17, advanced AI models, and new hardware innovations.
Key points
Android 17 features
Google will reveal key features of Android 17, including new security enhancements and Gemini Intelligence, ahead of its June release.
Generative AI models
Advancements in Google’s generative AI models—Gemini, Imagen 4, and Veo 3—will be showcased, enabling high-resolution image and video generation.
Project Astra updates
A new version of Project Astra, capable of understanding complex queries and facilitating long conversations, will be introduced.
Google Flow AI cinema tool
Google is expected to unveil an updated version of its AI-powered cinema creator tool, simplifying cinematic story and scene creation.
Google Beam integration
Improvements to Google Beam, an AI-first 3D video communication platform, will be highlighted, with potential integration into Google Meet.
Key statistics
10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) on May 19
Conference start time
June
Android 17 release timeline
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 19 May 2026, 06:45 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIApp DeveloperssmartphonecomputerGoogle I/OAndroid phonedevelopersGen AI

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