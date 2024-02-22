Google is giving away some of the AI that powers Chatbots

The company said in a blog post that it was releasing two AI language models that could help outside companies and independent software developers build online chatbots similar to Google’s own chatbot. Called Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B, they are not Google’s most powerful AI technologies, but the company argued that they rivaled many of the industry’s leading systems.

“We’re hoping to reengage the third-party developer community and make sure that” Google-based models become an industry standard for how modern AI is built, Tris Warkentin, a Google DeepMind director of product management, said in an interview.

Google said it had no current plans to release its flagship AI model, Gemini, for free. Because it is more effective, Gemini could also cause more harm.

This month, Google began charging for access to the most powerful version of Gemini. By offering the model as an online service, the company can more tightly control the technology.

Worried that AI technologies will be used to spread disinformation, hate speech and other toxic content, some companies, such as OpenAI, the maker of the online chatbot ChatGPT, have become increasingly secretive about the methods and software that underpin their products.

But others, such as Meta and French startup Mistral, have argued that freely sharing code— called open sourcing is the safer approach because it allows outsiders to identify problems with the technology and suggest solutions.