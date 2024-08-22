Google launches AI chatbot to help YouTube channel creators recover hacked account

Since its launch in 2005, YouTube has steadily grown big in terms of popularity among computer and smartphone users. With more than 2.7 billion active users, it is now only second to Google, as a search platform.
It is not just a repository of information and entertainment videos, but also a crucial platform for creators to earn and live a respectable life.
Thousands of people depend on YouTube to earn their livelihood and sometimes, they get attacked by cyber criminals. And, it is difficult to get back their hacked account.
So, to bring faster relief to content creators, Google has announced a new Artificial Intelligence-power chatbot that helps with troubleshooting and get back the hacked account in minimal steps.
"The new support assistant will guide impacted creators through re-securing their login and helping them recover their account as the very first step after it's been hacked," the company says on the YouTube Help webpage.
The AI chatbot will ask a series of verification questions to affected YouTube channel owners to secure their Google accounts. Also, they will be able to undo anything the hacker may have done to their channel. And, they can fully secure the channel and block access to threat actors immediately.
Initially, this facility is made accessible to a few creators in select countries. And, it will be only available in English.
Published 22 August 2024, 13:26 IST