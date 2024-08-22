Google launches AI chatbot to help YouTube channel creators recover hacked account

Since its launch in 2005, YouTube has steadily grown big in terms of popularity among computer and smartphone users. With more than 2.7 billion active users, it is now only second to Google, as a search platform.

It is not just a repository of information and entertainment videos, but also a crucial platform for creators to earn and live a respectable life.

Thousands of people depend on YouTube to earn their livelihood and sometimes, they get attacked by cyber criminals. And, it is difficult to get back their hacked account.