Google launches Pixel 8a with dual-camera; India price and availability details

The long rumoured Pixel 8a was expected to make its debut at Google I/O 2024 event next week on May 14. However, to everyone’s surprise, Google on Tuesday (May 7) unveiled the Pixel 8a in a press note just an hour after Apple showcased the all-new iPad Air and iPad Pro with Pencil Pro.

The new Pixel 8a takes inspiration from the premium Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. It flaunts signature dual-camera visor on the back with aluminium enclosure.

On the front, it features a 6.1-inch full HD+(2400 x 1080p) OLED HDR display, 120Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 2000 nits peak brightness. It comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, type-c port, in-display fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM (physical nano SIM + eSIM option) and IP67 rating.

Inside, it houses Google’s proprietary Tensor G3 processor with Titan M2 security chip, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4,492mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging, and wireless charging capabilities.