Google launches Pixel 8a with dual-camera; India price and availability details

The long rumoured Pixel 8a was expected to make its debut at Google I/O 2024 event next week on May 14. However, to everyone’s surprise, Google on Tuesday (May 7) unveiled the Pixel 8a in a press note just an hour after Apple showcased the all-new iPad Air and iPad Pro with Pencil Pro.
The new Pixel 8a takes inspiration from the premium Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. It flaunts signature dual-camera visor on the back with aluminium enclosure.
On the front, it features a 6.1-inch full HD+(2400 x 1080p) OLED HDR display, 120Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 2000 nits peak brightness. It comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, type-c port, in-display fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM (physical nano SIM + eSIM option) and IP67 rating.
Inside, it houses Google’s proprietary Tensor G3 processor with Titan M2 security chip, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4,492mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging, and wireless charging capabilities.
The new Pixel 8a series.
Picture Credit: Google India
It boasts dual-camera module— 64MP rear camera with Quad PD Quad Bayer, f/1.89 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation)+ 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera ( f/2.2 aperture, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) with LED flash. It can support up to 4K at 60fps (frames per second) video recording. Featuring 13MP front camera (with 96.5-degree ultra-wide lens (f/2.2), it supports up to 4K at 30fps video recording.
Like premium Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the latest Pixel 8a also comes with generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered photography tools including magic editor, audio magic eraser, best take, photo unblur, night sight and more.
The Pixel 8a runs on pure Android 14 and is guaranteed to get seven Android OS updates with security patches and Pixel feature drops every quarter.
The new Pixel 8a series.
Photo Credit: Google India
Furthermore, the Pixel 8a supports Gemini AI chatbot, circle to search feature, live translations and real-time audio transcription and more.
Google is offering the Pixel 8a in four colours- aloe, bay, obsidian, and porcelain. And, comes in two variants— 128GB and 256GB— for Rs 52,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. It is slated to be made available exclusively on Flipkart on May 14 in India.
