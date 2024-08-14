Google launches Pixel Watch 3, Buds Pro 2 series

Google on Tuesday unveiled the new line of Pixel Watch 3 series along with premium Pixel Buds Pro 2 series earphones.



The latest Pixel Watch 3 retails the classic circular dial design element of the predecessor but comes loaded with new features and health tracking capabilities.

It will be available in two sizes-- 41mm and 45mm.



New features include the Morning Brief and Readiness Score. With Morning Brief, the Watch will offer a summary of the health including sleep pattern, average heart rate and other fitness metrics. Also, it also offers weather update to help user plan the workout in the morning or in evening.



With Readiness Score, the Watch will offer insights into the fitness of the user's body and based on that, it recommends how much exercise the owner has to do for the day.

Another notable feature of the Pixel Watch 3 is the 'loss of pulse' detection. If the device senses heart rate dropping to life-threatening or zero level, it will automatically call emergency services to get immediate help. It is expected to launch first in the European Union and UK.

With a full charge, the Pixel Watch 3 can run for 24 hours with always-on display turned on. And, with battery saver mode, it can last up to 36 hours.