Google launches Pixel Watch 3, Buds Pro 2 series

Google on Tuesday unveiled the new line of Pixel Watch 3 series along with premium Pixel Buds Pro 2 series earphones.
The latest Pixel Watch 3 retails the classic circular dial design element of the predecessor but comes loaded with new features and health tracking capabilities.
It will be available in two sizes-- 41mm and 45mm.
New features include the Morning Brief and Readiness Score. With Morning Brief, the Watch will offer a summary of the health including sleep pattern, average heart rate and other fitness metrics. Also, it also offers weather update to help user plan the workout in the morning or in evening.
With Readiness Score, the Watch will offer insights into the fitness of the user's body and based on that, it recommends how much exercise the owner has to do for the day.
Another notable feature of the Pixel Watch 3 is the 'loss of pulse' detection. If the device senses heart rate dropping to life-threatening or zero level, it will automatically call emergency services to get immediate help. It is expected to launch first in the European Union and UK.
With a full charge, the Pixel Watch 3 can run for 24 hours with always-on display turned on. And, with battery saver mode, it can last up to 36 hours.
The new Pixel Watch 3 will be available in two variants-- 41mm and 45mm-- for Rs 39,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively.
Google Pixel Watch 3 series.
Credit: Google
The new Buds Pro 2 comes with a big upgrade over the predecessor. For the first time, Google has developed a dedicated chipset for premium earphones.
Called Tensor A1, it promises improved Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 2.0 feature. It promises 2X better ANC compared to the Pixel Bud Pro (Gen 1).
Also, it boasts twist-to-adjust feature to fit properly into the ear and prevent leakage of outside noise coming inside.
The new Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Credit: Google
Inside, each earbud houses large 11 mm driver for powerful bass, a new high-frequency chamber for smooth treble and spatial audio with head tracking.
Also, it comes with beamforming mics, wind-blocking mesh covers and use Google AI to make you and the person that you're talking to sound extra clear.
And, it supports Gemini Live. It offers a mobile conversational experience that uses Google’s state-of-the-art speech technology to let users have extended conversations with Gemini.
The new Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Credit: Google
Each earbud comes with a 200mAh cell and the case will have 800mAh capacity. With a full charge, Pixel Buds Pro 2 can deliver up to eight hours of battery life with ANC on and 30 hours with the case.
It also supports fast charging. A quick 15-minute charge provides up to three hours of extra battery life.
Google also revealed that the Pixel Buds app will offer insights on hearing wellness. The buds will track how loud the user plays over time. If it senses that loudness is nearing a dangerous level, it will suggest the user lower the volume to prolong good hearing health.
The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 is optimised to pair seamlessly with Pixel phones, watches and tablets. Also, with the Find My Device, the owner can track the misplaced earphones with ease.
In India, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 costs Rs 22,900.
Both the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available for purchase on Croma, Reliance Digital and Flipkart in India.
