Google Maps to mark flyovers, narrow roads in India with AI-powered features

Last December, Google introduced India-first features such as fuel-efficient routes, and Address Descriptors, which offer richer information on pinned locations.

Now, the search engine giant has announced that it will bring more value-added features including the much-awaited flyover callouts and narrow road indicators.

In highly-congested metros such as Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, there are a lot of flyovers spread across the Central Business Districts (CBDs), and one wrong turn can lead to waste of time while rerouting to the final destination. Google Maps users have long been requesting a feature to properly guide them at the mouth of the flyovers to ensure that they are on the right lane.