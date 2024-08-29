Google Meet gets new generative AI feature 'Take notes for me'

Google has been on a roll since the launch of the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Large Langauge Model (LLM) Gemini in 2023. It has infused powerful gen AI tech to all its productive applications including Gmail, Maps, Meet video conference app, Messages, and Photos and earlier this year, it launched a standalone Gemini app for Android.
Now, it is bringing new value-added features to Google Meet. Called 'Take notes for me', it can automatically take notes of the meeting and offer a summary of the session.
This will help the audience focus on the presentation and also allow them to discuss with colleagues freely during the meetings.
It should be noted that the meetings must be conducted in spoken English for this feature to work. The summary notes will get automatically saved in Google Docs and can be accessed from the Google Drive of the meeting owner's account. Or, the latter can send an email with a link to his/her colleagues, to recap after the meeting.
Google Meet app gets new AI feature-- 'Take notes for me'
For now, this feature is available on a computer or a laptop. The 'Take notes for me' feature is being rolled out in stages and is expected to be completed by September 15.
It will be available to Google Workspace customers with these add-ons-- Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium and AI Meetings & Messaging.
In a related development, Google recently introduced a new feature on Gmail that can help users in drafting error-free emails on the web, iOS and Android mobile apps.
Once updated to the latest version, users will see the new 'Help me write' option. It can help with composing emails.
After typing a little over 12 words, users will see a new 'Refine my draft' shortcut below the email content to indicate that there are five options available to Polish, Formalise, Elaborate, or Shorten your draft, or Write a new draft.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech
Published 29 August 2024, 07:53 IST