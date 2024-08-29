Google Meet gets new generative AI feature 'Take notes for me'

Google has been on a roll since the launch of the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Large Langauge Model (LLM) Gemini in 2023. It has infused powerful gen AI tech to all its productive applications including Gmail, Maps, Meet video conference app, Messages, and Photos and earlier this year, it launched a standalone Gemini app for Android.

Now, it is bringing new value-added features to Google Meet. Called 'Take notes for me', it can automatically take notes of the meeting and offer a summary of the session.

This will help the audience focus on the presentation and also allow them to discuss with colleagues freely during the meetings.