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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google merges Fitbit app into a unified Google Health platform with AI coaching and medical records.
Key points
• Unified health platform
Google Health app consolidates Fitbit and Google Fit data under one interface with automatic data transition for existing users.
• AI-powered health coach
Google Health Coach, powered by Gemini AI, offers personalized exercise routines as part of Google Health Premium starting May 19.
• Medical records integration
In select markets like the US, users can sync medical records (lab results, vitals, medications) directly to the app.
• Wearable compatibility
The app syncs with most smart wearables, allowing users to track activity, fitness, sleep, and vitals across devices.
• Premium subscription model
Google Health Premium (formerly Fitbit Premium) costs $9.99/month or $99/year, including AI coaching features.
Key statistics
$9.99 per month or $99 per year
Premium subscription pricing
May 19
Launch date for Google Health Coach
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Google Health Coach feature.
Published 08 May 2026, 10:16 IST