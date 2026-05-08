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Google merges Fitbit app with unified Health platform

The Google Health app will roll out as an app update to existing Fitbit users. Users need not download a different app, and the data will transition automatically.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:16 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Google merges Fitbit app with unified Health platform

In one line
Google merges Fitbit app into a unified Google Health platform with AI coaching and medical records.
Key points
Unified health platform
Google Health app consolidates Fitbit and Google Fit data under one interface with automatic data transition for existing users.
AI-powered health coach
Google Health Coach, powered by Gemini AI, offers personalized exercise routines as part of Google Health Premium starting May 19.
Medical records integration
In select markets like the US, users can sync medical records (lab results, vitals, medications) directly to the app.
Wearable compatibility
The app syncs with most smart wearables, allowing users to track activity, fitness, sleep, and vitals across devices.
Premium subscription model
Google Health Premium (formerly Fitbit Premium) costs $9.99/month or $99/year, including AI coaching features.
Key statistics
$9.99 per month or $99 per year
Premium subscription pricing
May 19
Launch date for Google Health Coach
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Google Health app.

Google Health app.

Credit: Google

Google Health Coach feature.

Google Health Coach feature.

Credit: Google

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Published 08 May 2026, 10:16 IST
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