Google offers expanded access to Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemma 2 generative AI models to Indian developers

During the second edition of the Google I/O Connect event in Bengaluru, the search engine giant announced to offer latest iterations of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Large Language Models (LLMs) to budding app developers and companies in India.

Interested software professionals and startups will be able to access powerful AI models with the two million token context window in Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemma 2, the new generation of open models, to build their applications and software programmes.

"Over the past several years, we have seen a shift in the use of gen AI. Earlier it was limited to specialised project works and very few people had access to it. Now, fast forward to today, with the new revolution of gen AI, it is becoming accessible to more programmers to enhance efficiency in the software development cycle and unlocking new possibilities, " said Jeanine Banks, VP, Developer X, Google said to DH.

Long context windows on Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemma 2 can open up new possibilities for developers to develop apps more efficiently than ever before.