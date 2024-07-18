Google offers expanded access to Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemma 2 generative AI models to Indian developers

During the second edition of the Google I/O Connect event in Bengaluru, the search engine giant announced to offer latest iterations of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Large Language Models (LLMs) to budding app developers and companies in India.
Interested software professionals and startups will be able to access powerful AI models with the two million token context window in Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemma 2, the new generation of open models, to build their applications and software programmes.
"Over the past several years, we have seen a shift in the use of gen AI. Earlier it was limited to specialised project works and very few people had access to it. Now, fast forward to today, with the new revolution of gen AI, it is becoming accessible to more programmers to enhance efficiency in the software development cycle and unlocking new possibilities, " said Jeanine Banks, VP, Developer X, Google said to DH.
Long context windows on Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemma 2 can open up new possibilities for developers to develop apps more efficiently than ever before.
"Gemini will be aware of the entire codebase with context. It can assist the developers with coding, correcting errors and other critical tasks, making app development more efficient than ever before," Banks noted.
Project IDX, a web-based development workspace which was made available as an open beta in May, has received a good response in India.
"Project IDX allows app developers to very quickly get started with building their projects. It offers them the templates for all kinds of projects they plan to build. It supports variety of languages-- type script, C++, Java and more. Developers can build user interfaces and deploy them across multiple platforms with Flutter, or with any experimental template. It helps developers work faster and makes it easy to use a whole host of Google tools and other open-source technologies to build better AI-powered applications," said Jeanine Banks.
Project IDX is available as open beta to app developers in India.
With open-source frameworks such as Google's Flutter, users can build applications for multiple platforms using a single codebase.
At the I/O Connect Bengaluru, Google also announced the availability of Android Studio with Project IDX. With this, developers can build and test their Android apps natively on the Project IDX browser.
Google also offered update on Checks AI Safety, which helps developers configure their applications to comply with local privacy laws such as protecting personally identifiable details of the users and curbing harassment using sexually explicit pictures/videos on the app.
Checks AI Safety will help app developers comply with local user privacy laws.
"Checks AI Safety allows developers to configure safety policies and be able to monitor and do testing to evaluate if the models are performing like they need to for their particular use cases. Checks AI Safety takes away a lot of heavy lifting from developers who are new to building AI-powered applications and may not know how to implement or determine how the models are performing with their applications. Checks AI Safety is now available for private preview to developers," Banks said to DH.
Google also offered a sneak peek at innovative AI agent which can help developers streamline their workflows. They can use open-source Project Oscar, a reference for an AI agent that helps developers like an assistant to monitor their development of the project.
