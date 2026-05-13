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Google offers sneak peek at Googlebook PC, to take on Apple's MacBook Neo

The Googlebook is custom-developed from the ground up to support the most advanced generative Artificial Intelligence features natively, so that most of the processing happens on-device.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 12:25 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Google offers sneak peek at Googlebook PC, to take on Apple's MacBook Neo

In one line
Google showcases Googlebook PC, a new AI-powered laptop to rival Apple's MacBook Neo.
Key points
Googlebook PC launch
Google announced a new AI-driven laptop, Googlebook PC, succeeding the Chromebook series, revealed at Android I/O 2026.
AI-native hardware
Googlebook is custom-built to support advanced generative AI features natively, with most processing done on-device.
Magic Pointer feature
AI-powered cursor tool called Magic Pointer uses Gemini AI to provide contextual suggestions, like comparing product prices online.
Custom widgets
Users can create personalised desktop widgets via text prompts, integrating travel, hotel, and reservation details.
Ecosystem integration
Googlebook seamlessly connects with Android devices, smartwatches, and IoT gadgets, offering features like Quick Access for file sharing.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Magic Pointer feature on Googlebook.

Magic Pointer feature on Googlebook.

Credit: Google

Create my widget feature of Googlebook.

Create my widget feature of Googlebook.

Credit: Google

Users can cast apps of the Android phone on to the Googlebook.

Users can cast apps of the Android phone on to the Googlebook.

Credit: Google

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Published 13 May 2026, 12:25 IST
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