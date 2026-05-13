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Google showcases Googlebook PC, a new AI-powered laptop to rival Apple's MacBook Neo.
Key points
• Googlebook PC launch
Google announced a new AI-driven laptop, Googlebook PC, succeeding the Chromebook series, revealed at Android I/O 2026.
• AI-native hardware
Googlebook is custom-built to support advanced generative AI features natively, with most processing done on-device.
• Magic Pointer feature
AI-powered cursor tool called Magic Pointer uses Gemini AI to provide contextual suggestions, like comparing product prices online.
• Custom widgets
Users can create personalised desktop widgets via text prompts, integrating travel, hotel, and reservation details.
• Ecosystem integration
Googlebook seamlessly connects with Android devices, smartwatches, and IoT gadgets, offering features like Quick Access for file sharing.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Magic Pointer feature on Googlebook.
Create my widget feature of Googlebook.
Users can cast apps of the Android phone on to the Googlebook.
Published 13 May 2026, 12:25 IST