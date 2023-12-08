Google picks 20 Indian AI startups for accelerator programme

Google earlier in the year in July, invited Artificial Intelligence (AI)-first startups to join the mentorship programme in India.

Over the last few months, the company received more than 720 applications. Now, the search engine giant has picked 20 Indian firms.

"In India, we are committed to fostering an environment that nurtures innovative startups and fuels the rapidly evolving AI landscape of the Indian startup ecosystem. Our goal is to enable the development and scaling of responsible and human-centered AI solutions that positively impact various industries and transform lives," said Farish CV Program Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator, India.

Selected startups include Beatoven.ai, which offer AI-powered royalty-free background music creation platform for content creators. ZuAI has developed an AI-based app that can act as a self-study buddy for students.