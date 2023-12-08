Google picks 20 Indian AI startups for accelerator programme

Google earlier in the year in July, invited Artificial Intelligence (AI)-first startups to join the mentorship programme in India.
Over the last few months, the company received more than 720 applications. Now, the search engine giant has picked 20 Indian firms.
"In India, we are committed to fostering an environment that nurtures innovative startups and fuels the rapidly evolving AI landscape of the Indian startup ecosystem. Our goal is to enable the development and scaling of responsible and human-centered AI solutions that positively impact various industries and transform lives," said Farish CV Program Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator, India.
Selected startups include Beatoven.ai, which offer AI-powered royalty-free background music creation platform for content creators. ZuAI has developed an AI-based app that can act as a self-study buddy for students.
Credit: Google
The list also includes the biotechnology company immunitoAI, which develops AI-generated novel antibody therapeutics with pre-defined drug properties.
Here List of the AI startups selected for Google for Startups Accelerator: India
1) Beatoven.ai
2) DhiWise
3) Endimension
4) FilterPixel
5)GalaxEye Space
6) Gan.ai
7) Goodmeetings
8) immunitoAI
9)Kalam
10) Keploy
11) Mugafi
12) NeuroPixel.AI
13) Onward Assist
14) Pepper Content
15) Prescinto
16) Presentations.AI
17) SpoofSense.ai
18) Wright Research
19) Zocket
20) ZuAI
The classes will begin with an in-person boot camp that includes training workshops and mentorship support.
As the program progresses, the startup engineers will get to meet Industry and Google experts to get feedback on their products and also help refine them in terms of design, tech, and how they can scale up their business and monetise their work.
And, at the end, a few select people will be offered a platform to meet industry veterans and venture capitalists to further grow their companies.
