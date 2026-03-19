Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 10a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 19 March 2026, 01:04 IST