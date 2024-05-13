Google Pixel 8a: First impression

Last week, Google surprised everyone by announcing the Pixel 8a with just a press note, an hour after the Apple hardware event on Tuesday (May 7).

The new Pixel phone was expected to be unveiled on May 14 during the I/O 2024 developer conference. Now, the cat is out of the bag, people are curious to know how the new device is.

I have been given the opportunity to review the Pixel 8a for two weeks; I spent a day with the device and here are my initial thoughts on Google's latest offering.

Design and build quality

Google Pixel 8a shares several design elements of the premium Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. It has the trademark dual-camera visor on the back. The cover panel on the rearside has a matte finish and does a good job of repelling the fingerprint smudges on the back.