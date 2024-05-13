Google Pixel 8a: First impression

Last week, Google surprised everyone by announcing the Pixel 8a with just a press note, an hour after the Apple hardware event on Tuesday (May 7).
The new Pixel phone was expected to be unveiled on May 14 during the I/O 2024 developer conference. Now, the cat is out of the bag, people are curious to know how the new device is.
I have been given the opportunity to review the Pixel 8a for two weeks; I spent a day with the device and here are my initial thoughts on Google's latest offering.
Design and build quality
Google Pixel 8a shares several design elements of the premium Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. It has the trademark dual-camera visor on the back. The cover panel on the rearside has a matte finish and does a good job of repelling the fingerprint smudges on the back.
Google Pixel 8a's dual camera on the back.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Our review unit is obsidian black. It looks lovely in the sunlight and doesn't get stained that easily. Google offers the device in three other colours-- aloe (green), porcelain (white) and bay (blue). The latter is said to be the best-looking among the lot.
For the first time, Google has used a premium aluminium frame in the Pixel A series. It looks way better than the predecessor Pixel 7a, which had a glass-like plastic cover panel.
The display panel has Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 shield, to protect against scratches. And, the device comes with the IP67 rating. It can survive accidental drop in the water body for up to 1 metre (approx. three feet) depth for close to 30 minutes.
Google Pixel 8a.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
On the front, it sports a 6.1-inch full HD+(2400 x 1080p) OLED HDR display, 120Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 2,000 nits peak brightness.
It has a type-c port, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and offers one slot for physical nano SIM. There is also eSIM option too.
It should be noted that the latest Pixel 8a is the most eco-friendly Pixel phone to date. Almost 26 per cent of the device (in terms of weight) is made of recycled materials such as glass, plastics and metal including the tin used in the printed circuit board.
The back panel is made of 76 per cent recycled plastic. And, Google no longer uses any type of polycarbonate-based materials in the retail package of the device.
Processor configuration
Like the premium Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the latest Pixel 8a houses Google's proprietary Tensor G3 processor paired with Titan M2 security chip.
The processor will power the Gemini AI chatbot, circle to search feature, live translations and real-time audio transcription and several other generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features.
The company is offering the device in two storages (UFS 3.1) --- 128GB and 256GB-- with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM. There is no microSD card option to expand the storage. The base variant is enough to store thousands of images and install all popular apps, but if you are an avid photographer, then you have to keep a tab on photos you take in the long run.
Google Pixel 8a.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
For any additional space, one has to subscribe to the Google One cloud storage plan. It starts with 100GB (Rs 130/month) and there is a couple of premium plans with prices starting at Rs 650 per month (2TB).
The device runs on pure Android 14 with core Google apps including the newly announced Wallet app, Fitbit fitness apps and utility tools such as a audio recorder.
It houses a 4,492mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It is more than enough to last one day under normal usage.
Google Pixel 8a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Camera hardware
It boasts a dual-camera module— 64MP rear camera with Quad PD Quad Bayer, f/1.89 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation)+ 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera ( f/2.2 aperture, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) with LED flash. It can support up to 4K at 60fps (frames per second) video recording.
Google Pixel 8a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Like all previous Pixel phones, the latest model too does an amazing job capturing good photos in the natural sunlight. Even with normal photo mode, the Pixel 8a can capture the subject clearly and artfully blur the background.
Even after taking the photo, the user can enhance the quality of the image in terms of sharpness, and colour boost and do more on Google Photos app.
Google Pixel 8a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Also, it supports generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based photography tools such as magic editor, audio magic eraser, best take, photo unblur, night sight and more. I am very keen to test them all.
It features a 13MP ultra-wide camera (with 96.5-degree Field-of-View, f/2.2). It supports up to 4K at 30fps video recording.
Google Pixel 8a's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It also takes pretty good selfies in the sunlight but needs to be assessed on how it fares in the low light at night and indoors with controlled light conditions.
Initial thoughts
The new Pixel 8a is a really good upgrade over the predecessor, but it costs way more than the latter's launch price.
Google is betting big on Tensor G3 to offer smooth performance in terms of generative AI features such as circle to search, real-time audio transcription, Best Take, Magic Editor and other tools.
Google Pixel 8a.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
I could only test a few features and so far, the device has fared well. I am very keen to test all photography tools on the Pixel 8a, and see if the device deserves to command such a premium price.
Pixel 8a comes in two variants — 128GB and 256GB — for Rs 52,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. Comparatively, the Pixel 7a, which was offered in just one configuration (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) was priced at Rs 43,999 during the launch time in May 2023.
Keep an eye on this space for a full review soon.
