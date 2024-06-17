Google Pixel 8a review: Decent performer with feature-rich AI camera

Google's latest Pixel 8a is an affordable version of the premium Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. It has a smaller display and watered-down battery capacity but boasts top-class camera hardware.

The company is offering the device in two variants--128GB and 256GB-- with prices starting at Rs 52,999 in India. Here are my thoughts on Google's latest Pixel device.

Design, build quality and display

The new Pixel 8a retains several design elements of the premium Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. It sports the trademark dual-camera visor on the back with smooth curved corners. However, the cover panel is made of polycarbonate-based material. It has a matte finish and does a wonderful job of repelling the fingerprint smudges on the back.

Our review unit is an obsidian black model. It looks fantastic in the sunlight. Google offers the device in three other colours-- aloe (green), porcelain (white) and bay (blue). The latter is said to be the best-looking among the lot.