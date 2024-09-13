Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review: Impressive gen AI premium phone with amazing camera

A few weeks ago, Google rolled out the company's most advanced Pixel 9 series in India. It is offering in four variants-- a regular Pixel 9, a standard Pixel 9 Pro, a big-screen Pixel 9 Pro XL and an ultra-premium Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
All four Pixel 9 series 9 feature significant upgrades in terms of design language and internal hardware. Also, they support new-age generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features and improved camera tools to offer an enhanced photography experience.
I used the Pixel 9 Pro XL model for more than a week. Now, I am ready with the review of the former and here are my thoughts on Google's top-end phone.
Design, build quality and display
As we expect from any premium phone, the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a premium eye-catching design and top-class build quality.
Though it has retained most of the design elements of the Pixel 8 Pro, the successor looks refined and pretty. The trademark camera visor we see on the back of its predecessor has made way for the pill-shaped module on its successor.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The elongated oval-shaped module looks evolved and makes the Pixel phone's uniqueness stand out among the current crop of premium phones.
The protruding camera module on the Pixel 9 Pro XL model ensures the phone when kept back facing-down on the table, doesn't wobble.
The metal frame is made of sturdy aerospace-grade alumnium and looks visually appealing and sturdy. The mid-rail is flat and offers a really good grip to take selfies with ease even though, it is heavier than the Pixel 8 Pro.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Our review unit is an Obsidian(black) model. It has a charcoal back panel with having frosted glass finish and with matching dark grey-hued metal frame. The camera module accentuates with a matte finish. The dual-tone colourway makes the device visually appealing.
Also, the frosted glass cover does a decent job of repelling the sweaty fingerprint smudges, only to a certain extent. The smudges get noticed when viewed from a certain angle.
The Pixel 9 also comes in three other colours-- hazel, porcelain, and rose quartz. The porcelain and obsedien variants are a kind of boring colourway (we have seen in the older models) compared to hazel and rose quartz. The latter two models are refreshing and really pretty.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The latest Pixel 9 series is the most durable Google phone to date. Both the front and the back panels are guarded by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It offers full protecion against scratches when placed in tight spaces such as pant pockets with metal-based articles such as coins and keys.
Further, the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with an IP68 rating. It is protected against particulate dust and can even survive accidental falls in a freshwater body for close to 1.5 metres (approx. five feet) depth for up to 30 minutes.
It should be noted that the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro series are the most eco-friendly Google phones to date.
The company has done a fabulous job with the retail box. It has fully eliminated the plastic and has used a fully recycled light brown cardboard paper-based box for the device.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Pixel 9 Pro XL comes neatly fitted in the package and has less chance of slipping out when opening it. Below the device's compartment, it has paper documents and at the bottom, you will find the one-metre long type-c-to-type-c data cable. There is no charger in the box. The customer has to rely on an older phone's adaptor or get a new one.
As far as the phone is concerned, the aluminium in the housing is 100 per cent recycled materials. Further, it has at least 20 per cent repurposed glass, plastic and metal materials (based on product weight).
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Pixel 9 Pro XL flaunts a massive 6.9-inch QHD+ (2992 x 1344p) OLED panel called Super Actua display. It has an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and supports peak brightness up to 3,000 nits. It is said to be 25 per cent brighter than the previous iteration- Pixel 8 Pro series (peak brightness 2,400 nits).
The gigantic display of the Pixel 9 Pro is amazingly good to binge-watch TV series and movies for hours without any issues of eye straint. Even under direct sunlight, I didn't face any issues reading the messages or scrolling on social media platforms. Also, there is no reflection issue compared to the regular Pixel 9 (review).
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
And, the new-age ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 9 Pro XL is fantastic. It is the best I have seen on a premium phone to date. It is responsive and quickly registers the finger impresion to unlock the screen.
The speaker on the Pixel 9 Pro XL is amazingly good. Even when volume is put to the max, there is less distortion.
Performance
The latest Pixel 9 Pro XL (and other 9 series phones) is powered by Google's proprietary Tensor G4 processor. While regular Pixel 9 comes with 12GB RAM, the Pro models and the Fold variant feature 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. There is also 512GB storage option.
Our review unit comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage (non-expandable). The device works smoothly in terms of day-to-day activities. It also supports almost all graphics-heavy games, but it gets warmed up pretty quickly with just 10 minutes of usage.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
During the Pixel event, Google spent a good amount of time during presentation highlighting all new the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) capabilities of the Pixel 9 series. Well, as promised, the new devices delivers the goods.
It supports Gemini Live assistant, Pixel Studio, Pixel Screenshots, Circle to Search, Magic Editor, and several more photography tools.
When performing generative Artificial Intelligence-based functions, the device, though takes a few seconds, performs amazingly good. It is undeniably the best gen AI phone among the current crop of premium phones.
I am most impressed with real-time audio transcription. Also, the Pixel Studio (preview version) does a fantastic job of churning out realistic synthetic images.
Pixel Studio (preview) app on the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Pixel Studio, a first-of-its-kind image generator, is exclusive to Pixel 9 series. In India, it will surely be a big hit among users, who have the habit of sending good morning/night and festival wishes regularly to the loved ones. Users never have to search images on the internet; they can just the Pixel Studio and let their creativity loose, to churn out custom memes and festive greetings.
To generate a personalised image, just tap the on-screen 'Create' tab and describe it with the text.
For now, Pixel Studio does not create human faces yet, but I am told, it will be enabled with a firmware update sooner or later.
Images created on Pixel Studio app on Google Pixel 9.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
For beginners, it has sections such as Wall Graffiti, Cities, mood, Food, Posters, Magical Castles, Desk Setups, Meme Reactions, and Stuffed toys.
Users can also pick photos from albums and add stuff or write to create custom stickers, which can be used to make communication on messenger apps more engaging with friends and family members.
Google says that every generated image will have SynthID in the metadata and this can help people (via Google tools) to differentiate whether the photo is fabricated or real.
The Pixel 9 series owners are advised not to misuse this application to spread hate or bully people with fabricated images on social media platforms.
Gemini AI features of the Pixel 9 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
As noted in my Pixel 9 (review), the Gemini Live on Pixel 9 Pro too, needs internet connections at all times. It runs on multimodal Gemini Advance Gen AI Large Language Model (LLM). It can understand images, voice and video.
With the new Gemini Live, users ask anything such as seeking suggestions on planning a family trip to the coastal Karnataka covering or a fun trip to Mysuru with friends.
Gemini AI assistant is fully integrated into several Google apps such as Gmail, Docs, Excell Sheets and more. It can help with composing emails for work or even a break-up message or even be able to summarise a long email thread as well.
Gemini AI feature on Gmail, Messages and other Google productivity apps can help users draft a message or email with correct grammar and zero errors.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
For Pixel 9 Pro XL users, Google is offering one-year subscription to Google One AI Premium for free. Besides getting access to advanced Gemini AI assistant, it offers 2TB cloud storage. After the trial period, the consumer has pay Rs 1,950 per month to continue the service.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL runs Android 14 OS. The User Interface is as clean as it comes. It has nothing but Google's core apps. The device will get the Android 15 first in mid-October. It should be noted that all the Pixel 9 series phones are eligible to get a minimum of seven years of Android OS updates (up to 2031).
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's OpenGL and Vulkan GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Further, Google Pixel 9 series comes with an all-new Titan M2 security chip. It protects all the online account credentials (user IDs and passwords), personal financial details and other sensitive information.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's Single-core and Multi-core performance score on Geekbench 6.0.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The device houses a 5,060mAh battery with 37W charging (wired) support and 23W wireless charging.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's Wild Life 3D Mark performance score.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Pixel 9 Pro XL can also reverse charge another compatible device wirelessly at 12W charging speed.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's Wild Life Extreme Stress Test performance score.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Under normal usage with Wi-Fi connectivity at home and the office, it can run for more than a day. However, if you are fully reliant on cellular data, you will need a power bank before you reach home from the office.
Safety features
All the Pixel 9 series phones comes with SoS emergency features with satellite connectivity. However, it will be initially available in select markets like the US and other Western markets first. As of now, there is no official word on when it will be made available in India.
SoS emergency features of Google Pixel 9.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
For now, it supports the normal SOS emergency call-out feature. Users can trigger it by pressing the side button five times and it will send the location details to the loved ones (prelisted) to help as soon as possible.
Photography
The new Pixel 9 Pro XL boasts of triple-camera module-- main 25mm wide 50MP (with f/1.7 aperture, 1/1.31-inch sensor, 1.2µm Pixel size, dual pixel PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with ultrawide 48MP (f/1.7, 123-degree field of view (ultrawide), 1/2.55-inch sensor, dual pixel PDAF) and a 113mm 48MP camera (with periscope telephoto lens, f/2.9, 1/2.55-inch, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom) with LED flash on the back.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It captures amazing photos in all light conditions. It is the best camera on a phone in market. Period.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
With the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the owner just has point the camera and shoot it. And, be assured of the best possible photo in any scenario.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It supports 5X Optical zoom. It works as advertised with almost zero-loss of quality. Check out the sample photos of the rooster's eye and other pet animals. It is soo good.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's camera sample with 5X optical zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It also supports digital zoom up to 30X. The pictures taken up to 10X zoome look decent and beyond that, the pictures will accumulate noise become grainy. But, it is the best among the premium phones in the market. Take a look at the sample photo below.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Camera Samples with 30X Zoom. It is Nandi Hill's top peak point and the photo is captured from more than three kms.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The portrait mode on Pixel 9 Pro XL works amazingly good. The edge detection feature ensures the exterior outline of the subject is captured perfectly and the background is blurred to deliver magical bokeh effect.
The Pixel 9 Pro manage to get the near-perfect colour tone for subjects such as flowers, pets and humans. Also, it does an fantastic job of capturing all the minute details in macro close up shots.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's camera sample with close-up macro mode.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Even while taking a group photo, it can help the photographer to get all people in the frame perfectly. Even if some people are looking in differnt direction or eyes closed, the device owner can go to Google Photos and pick the picture. There, it will offer 'Best Take' option. The phone intelligently identifies the people and suggests the owner tp change the face position of particular persons and automatical make everybody's face upright and looking to the camera.
It does so perfectly that most people will find it hard that the image is altered.
It takes good wide-angle photos covering the vast area of the landscape. You can see how much space of the agriculture field it has managed to accommodate in the frame.
Besides the Pixel Studio, Pixel 9 series comes with another exclusive feature called 'Add me'. You can find it right beside the 'portrait mode' in the camera app. It comes in handy while taking group photos.
It uses Augmented Reality (AR) and super-advanced computational photography technology. This comes in handy for the designated photographer who’s left out of group pictures. With 'Add Me' the user can get a photo with everyone who was there — photographer included — without having to pack a tripod or ask a stranger for help.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL camera samples with Add me feature.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Once the group photo is taken, the photographer can hand over the Pixel phone to another person in the group and move to a particular sport guided by the phone to stand and take a photo.
Then, with a combination of generative AI and AR technologies, the Pixel 9 series phone creates a complete photo with the photographer.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's camera samples with Add me feature turned on.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Also, users can play with 'Add me' to pose in different position in the frame. As you can see the sample photo, it looks so realistic. I have to note that that some times, it falters while stitching the photo. Some times the person's image overlaps another person. But with a few days of usage, one can master on how to stand in the empty space and get that perfect group without any assistance.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Pixel 9 Pro XL also supports Magic Eraser which comes in handy for group photos. The Magic Eraser can lift photo bombers from the frame without leaving any trace of the existence of ab object or a person in the background of a photo.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's camera sample with night mode on.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
At night, it does a superb job with balancing the light from sources such as neon nameboards and street lamps, It ensures the darkness, the true essence of the night intact in the background. I have seen phones blow out the light and make the sky bright and make it look like the scene is captured in the evening.
The Pixel 9 also supports Reimagine feature. You can find it in the Photos app. Just tap the edit option and select the 'live animated coloured image' icon beside the 'suggestion' option.
Then, circle the spot, where you want to add an object to the frame and tap the 'Reimagine'. There you have to type the description. It will take a few seconds to generate the objects. I tried asking to turn the background to turquoise water. It did a wonderful job and it looks realistic and very hard to believe that it is a fabricated image.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Camera Sample without 'Reimagine' feature turned on.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Camera Sample with 'Reimagine' feature turned on.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Camera Sample with 'Reimagine' feature turned on.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
I reiterate, do not misuse the Reimagine feature to spread hate or bully people with fabricated images on social media platforms.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Camera Sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Though Google's gen AI-powered photography tools such as Best Take, Add Me, Magic Editor, and Magic Eraser are several leagues ahead of rival brands, there is definitely room for improvements.
On the front, it comes with ultrawide 17mm 42 MP camera ( f/2.2, PDAF sensor) for selfies and video calling.
It takes amazing selfies and streams super high-quality videos during video calls, provided the phone has a good internet connection.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Camera Sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The device's primary camera on the back supports 8K at 30fps (frames per second), 4K at 24/30/60fps, full HD (1080p) at 24/30/60/120/240fps. It also supports gyro-EIS, OIS, and 10-bit HDR.
The front camera supports 4K video with up to 30 frames per second.
Slo-Mo Shot in #Pixel9XLPro #Pixel #TeamPixel pic.twitter.com/uAKVGriDjf— ರೋಹಿತ್ ಕೆ ವಿ ಎನ್ | Rohit KVN (@kvnrohit) September 13, 2024
The video quality is really good and incredibly stable. The Pixel 9 Pro XL can be grouped in the top four premium phones with best video recording capabilities (Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Galaxy Z24 Ultra and Vivo X100 series).
Final thoughts
The Pixel 9 Pro XL is a significant upgrade over the predecessor. The new designe language looks evolved and unique. The build quality and the display is absolutely top-class materials. The photography capabilities are simply outstanding. And, top it off, the device is eco-friendly too.
Though Tensor G4 manages to smoothly run gen AI-powered features on the phone, it comes a little short when playing graphics-rich gaming titles.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
However, the Gemini Assistant-powered productivity tools such Gmail, translator, transcriptiona and photography tools such as Magic Editor, Add me, Reimagine, and Pixel Studio app bring so much value addition to user experience on Pixel 9 Pro series.
Considering the overall aspects, Pixel 9 Pro XL is worth the price it commands. Now, that Google has setup fully-owned walkin service centres in Bengaluru and Delhi, I have no hesitation in recommending the Pixel 9 series and even the previous edition models (if in stock) to my readers, friends and family.
It should be noted Google has signed pact with the Reliance Digital and Tata Group's Croma to offer Pixel phones. Soon, the search engine giant will open one more Google-owned walk-in service centre in Mumbai.
Google has to fastract the expansion of walk-in service centres in more metros, and even in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This will greatly help in widening the reach of the phones.
