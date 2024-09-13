Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review: Impressive gen AI premium phone with amazing camera

A few weeks ago, Google rolled out the company's most advanced Pixel 9 series in India. It is offering in four variants-- a regular Pixel 9, a standard Pixel 9 Pro, a big-screen Pixel 9 Pro XL and an ultra-premium Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

All four Pixel 9 series 9 feature significant upgrades in terms of design language and internal hardware. Also, they support new-age generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features and improved camera tools to offer an enhanced photography experience.

I used the Pixel 9 Pro XL model for more than a week. Now, I am ready with the review of the former and here are my thoughts on Google's top-end phone.

Design, build quality and display

As we expect from any premium phone, the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a premium eye-catching design and top-class build quality.

Though it has retained most of the design elements of the Pixel 8 Pro, the successor looks refined and pretty. The trademark camera visor we see on the back of its predecessor has made way for the pill-shaped module on its successor.