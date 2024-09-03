Google Pixel 9 review: Incredibly good camera phone with Google AI features

Google's latest Pixel 9 series has landed in India. It comes in four variants regular Pixel 9, a standard Pixel 9 Pro, a big-screen Pixel 9 Pro XL and an ultra-premium Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

They come with big changes both in terms of design language and internal hardware. Also, they feature new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features and improved camera tools to offer an enhanced photography experience.

I have been testing Pixel 9 and 9 XL models for more than a week. Now, I am ready with the review of the former and here are my thoughts on the latest offering from the house of Google.

Design, build quality and display

The 2023-based Pixel 8 series retained most of the design elements of its predecessor with minor refinements. Now, with the new Pixel 9, Google has come up with eye-catching and refreshingly good exterior looks.