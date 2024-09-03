Google Pixel 9 review: Incredibly good camera phone with Google AI features

Google's latest Pixel 9 series has landed in India. It comes in four variants regular Pixel 9, a standard Pixel 9 Pro, a big-screen Pixel 9 Pro XL and an ultra-premium Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
They come with big changes both in terms of design language and internal hardware. Also, they feature new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features and improved camera tools to offer an enhanced photography experience.
I have been testing Pixel 9 and 9 XL models for more than a week. Now, I am ready with the review of the former and here are my thoughts on the latest offering from the house of Google.
Design, build quality and display
The 2023-based Pixel 8 series retained most of the design elements of its predecessor with minor refinements. Now, with the new Pixel 9, Google has come up with eye-catching and refreshingly good exterior looks.
Google Pixel 8 (left) and Pixel 9 (right).
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The trademark camera visor we see on the back of Pixel 8 has made way for the pill-shaped module on its successor. It looks more evolved, and also keeps the Pixel phone's uniqueness to stand apart among rival brands.
Also, the protruding camera module ensures the phone when kept back facing-down on the table, doesn't wobble.
Google Pixel 9 (left) and Pixel 8 (right).
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The mid-rails look visually appealing and sturdy. The metal frame is flat and offers a really good grip to take selfies with ease even though, it is heavier than the Pixel 8.
Our review unit is a porcelain variant. It has a snow-white back panel with matching silver-hued metal frames and a camera module accent with a matte finish. The dual-tone colourway makes the device visually appealing.
Also, the white colour model's glossy glass cover does a good job of repelling the sweaty fingerprint smudges and users don't have to clean it quite often.
Google Pixel 9 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Pixel 9 also comes in three other colours-- peony (pink), wintergreen, and obsidian (dark grey). If you think the white variant is dull, the peony and wintergreen hues are refreshing and stand out among the crowd.
The latest Pixel 9 series is also the most eco-friendly Google phone to date. I love the recycled light brown cardboard paper-based retail package of the device. It is minimalistic in design and has zero plastic in it.
The Pixel 9 is neatly placed in the package and has less chance of slipping out when opening it. Inside, it has paper documents and at the bottom, you will find the one-metre type-c-to-type-c data cable. There is no charger in the box. The customer has to rely on an older phone's adaptor or get a new one.
As far as the phone is concerned, the aluminium in the housing is 100 per cent recycled content. Further, it has at least 20 per cent repurposed glass, plastic and metal materials (based on product weight).
Google Pixel 9 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Another notable aspect is that it is more durable than any Pixel phone to date. It has Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and the back. It offers protection against scratches when placed in tight spaces such as pant pockets with metal-based articles such as coins and keys.
Also, the device comes with an IP68 rating. It is protected against particulate dust and you can take the Pixel 9 for a dip in the swimming pool for close to 1.5 metres (approx. five feet) depth for up to 30 minutes.
Google has covered almost all bases to ensure the Pixel 9, which is guaranteed to get seven years of Android OS, will serve the owner for a long time.
Google Pixel 9 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Pixel 9 flaunts a gorgeous 6.3-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2424) OLED panel called Actua display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers peak brightness up to 1,800 nits. It is said to be 35 per cent brighter than the previous iteration- Pixel 8.
The display is great for consuming multimedia content indoors and outdoors under the shade of a tree or patio cover. But, under the direct sunlight, the user will face reflection issues.
Google Pixel 9 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The device comes with a new ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. As noted in my initial impression article on the Pixel 9, it is by far the best biometric sensor on any Pixel phone to date. It is fast and smooth in terms of recognising the finger impression and unlocking the screen.
Performance
The latest Pixel 9 (and even the other 9 series phones) come packed with Google's proprietary Tensor G4 octa-core processor (3.1 GHz Cortex-X4 x 1 core + 2.6 GHz Cortex-A720 x 3 cores + 1.92 GHz Cortex-A520 x 4 cores),
Mali-G715 MC7 GPU, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.
In day-to-day functions, the device works smoothly without any issues. It also supports most of the graphics-rich games.
Pixel 9's single-core, multi-core and GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0 app.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It is noticeably better in terms of heat dissipation over the predecessor, but gets warm while playing games for more than 20 minutes. It is not made for extreme gaming.
The device runs Android 14 OS. It should be noted this is the first time a new Pixel is running a year-old OS and will have to wait for the new Android 15 to be released (probably by the end of this month or in early September). The delay is understandable, as Google always used to launch phones in October along with new OS.
Pixel 9 Wildlife Stress Performance score.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The good news is that the device will get the Android 15 first in mid-October.
The UI on Pixel 9 is as clean as it comes. It has Google's core apps, nothing more or nothing less we expect in a premium Pixel phone.
All the Pixel 9 series phones are eligible to get a minimum of seven years of Android OS updates (up to 2031).
Gemini AI features of the Pixel 9 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
During the Pixel hardware event, Google spent a significant amount of time highlighting the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) capabilities of the Gemini Live assistant, Pixel Studio, Pixel Screenshots, Circle to Search, Magic Editor, and several more photography tools.
The Gemini Live needs internet connection at all time and runs on Gemini Advance Gen AI features with multimodal capabilities. It can understand images, voice and video.
With the new Gemini Live, users ask anything such as seeking suggestions on planning a trip to the ancient temple circuit in Horanadu (in Karnataka) or a fun trip to Goa with friends.
Gemini AI assistant is now baked into several Google apps such as Gmail, Docs, Excell Sheets and more. It can help with composing emails for work or even a break-up message or even be able to summarise a long email thread as well.
Google Pixel 9 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Add to that, Google phones houses an all-new Titan M2 security chip, which protects all the online account credentials (user IDs and passwords), personal financial details and other sensitive information.
It comes with a Pixel Studio, a first-of-its-kind image generator. Users just have to describe with words and the Pixel Studio will instantly churn out the image. You let your creativity loose to develop memes, digital greeting cards for festivals or even everyday messages for good morning or good night messages.
Pixel Studio app on Google Pixel 9.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
For beginners, it has sections such as Wall Graffiti, Cities, mood, Food, Posters, Magical Castles, Desk Setups, Meme Reactions, and Stuffed toys.
And, if you want to create a personalised image, just tap the on-screen 'Create' tab and describe it with the text.
Users can also pick photos from albums and add stuff or write to create custom stickers, which can be used to make communication on messenger apps more engaging with friends and family members.
Images created on Pixel Studio app on Google Pixel 9.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
However, it should be noted that Pixel Studio is a preview version and can not generate human images yet. Though I was able to get a photo of Goddess Lakshmi with a human face, the Pixel Studio app declined to generate other gods in human form.
Google says that every generated image will have SynthID in the metadata and this can help people (via Google tools) to differentiate whether the photo is fabricated or real.
People are advised to exercise caution while playing with Pixel Studio. Do not misuse this application to spread hate or bully people with fabricated images on social media platforms.
The device houses a 4,700mAh battery with 27W charging (wired) support and 18W wireless charging. It is said to offer 20 per cent longer battery life than the Pixel 8.
Under normal usage with Wi-Fi connectivity at home and the office, it can easily last a full day. However, if you are fully reliant on cellular data, you will need a power bank in the evening.
Safety features
The new device comes with Pixel Satellite SoS emergency feature. However, it will be coming first to select markets like the US and other Western markets. As of now, there is no official word on when it will be made available in India.
SoS emergency features of Google Pixel 9.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
For now, it supports the normal SOS emergency call-out feature. Users can trigger it by pressing the side button five times and it will send the location details to the loved ones (prelisted) to help as soon as possible.
Photography
The new Pixel 9 boasts of dual-camera module-- main 50 MP (f/1.7, 25mm wide sensor, 1/1.31-inch, 1.2µm, dual pixel PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with ultra-wide 123-degree 48 MP camera (with f/1.7, 1/2.55 wide sensor, dual pixel PDAF) with single-zone Laser AF and LED flash on the back.
Google Pixel 9's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It takes brilliant photos in all light conditions. The UItra HDR photos of Pixel 9 manage to get the right tone of colours for subjects such as flowers, pets and humans.
Google Pixel 9's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Also, it does an impressive job of capturing all the minute details.
At night, it does good with balancing the light from sources such as neon nameboards and street lamps, It ensures the darkness, the true essence of the night intact in the background. I have seen phones blow out the light and make the sky bright and make it look like the scene is captured in the evening.
It also supports Digital Zoom up to 8X. The phone It has best loss-less zoom capabilities. It magically reduces the noise to make the photo look clear and sharp. Check out the sample photos below.
The brand new feature we see in the Pixel 9 is the 'Add me'. It is present right beside the 'portrait mode' in the camera app. It comes in handy while taking group photos.
Google Pixel 9's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It uses Augmented Reality (AR) and super-advanced computational photography technology. This comes in handy for the designated photographer who’s left out of group pictures. With 'Add Me' the user can get a photo with everyone who was there — photographer included — without having to pack a tripod or ask a stranger for help.
Once the group photo is taken, the photographer can hand over the Pixel phone to another person in the group and move to a particular sport guided by the phone to stand and take a photo.
Google Pixel 9's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Then, with a combination of generative AI and AR technologies, the Pixel 9 series phone creates a complete photo with the photographer.
The Pixel 9 also supports Magic Eraser and Best Take, which comes in handy for group photos. Magic Eraser lift photo bombers from the frame. And, the Best Take option helps users pick the best photo of members looking straight to the camera. Together, the two features help get the perfect family portrait in crowded landmarks such as ancient temples or statues.
Google Pixel 9's camera sample with Magic Eraser feature in action.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Pixel 9 also supports Reimagine feature. You can find it in the Photos app. Just tap the edit option and select the 'live animated coloured image' icon beside the 'suggestion' option.
Google Pixel 9's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Then, circle the spot, where you want to add an object to the frame and tap the 'Reimagine'. There type the description. It will take a few seconds to generate the objects. I tried asking to cover the floor with floors. It did a wonderful job and it looks realistic and very hard to believe, it is a fabricated image.
Google Pixel 9's camera sample with Reimagined feature turned on.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
In another sample photo, I asked to place a white pigeon on the head of the statue. Again, it did a fine job. As you can see sample photo, it is really difficult to believe the bird is fake.
Google Pixel 9's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 9's camera sample reworked with 'Reimagined' AI feature to add white pigeons on the head of the statue.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Pixel 9's camera sample reworked with 'Reimagined' AI feature to add white pigeons on the head of the statue.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
As noted earlier, while explaining the Pixel Studio app, I reiterate, do not misuse the Reimagine feature to spread hate or bully people with fabricated images on social media platforms.
Google Pixel 9's camera sample..
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
There is room for improvement in Google photography tools such as Best Take, Add Me, Magic Editor, and Magic Eraser, but they are much better than rival brands.
Though Reimagine feature takes several attempts, it manages to get a really good quality image. And, non-Pixel phones don't have an 'Add me' feature yet.
Google Pixel 9's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
This Pixel 9 series is by far the best camera phone I have reviewed over the last year.
On the front, it houses a 20mm ultra-wide 10.5 MP camera ( with f/2.2, 1/3.1-inch sensor, 1.22µm pixel size, PDAF).
Google Pixel 9's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It takes incredibly good selfies and streams super high-quality videos during video calls, provided the phone has a good internet connection.
The device supports 4K video with up to 30 frames per second. It is incredibly stable and comes really close to matching the Apple iPhones.
Final thoughts
Though most premium phones are getting better in the camera department, the Pixel 9 series is still way above their leagues. Given the speed of innovation by Google's computation photography technology, they have their tasks cut out.
Besides the top-class photography hardware, Google's generative AI features bring meaningful value addition to the user experience on the Pixel 9 series.
Google Pixel 9 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Though the Tensor G4 processor is not ideal for extreme gaming, it can deliver smooth day-to-day performance and multimedia content consumption. With Magic Editor tools and the Pixel Studio app, users can create their personlised content to share digital art, fun memes and more on social media platforms. They can even generate personalised digital greeting cards for loved ones during festivals. The Pixel 9 also does great with language translations and real-time audio transcription. Also, it can help people draft error-free messages and emails.
Considering the overall aspects, this is by far the best Pixel phone to date.
To be honest, previously, while recommending expensive Pixel phones, I always used to caution friends, family members and colleagues about the unreliable aftersale service of Google.
However, with the opening of Google-owned service centres. I now have no hesitation in recommending the Pixel 9 series and even the previous edition models (if in stock) to the people.
It is good that Google has stitched an alliance with offline partners such as Croma and Reliance Digital to offer Pixel phones. Google has already opened service centres in Bengaluru and Delhi. It will soon open one more in Mumbai.
Google has to fastract the expansion of walk-in service centres in more metros, and even in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This will greatly help in widening the reach of the phones.
In India, the company is offering Pixel 9 series devices with 256GB storage with prices starting--Rs 79,999 (Pixel 9), Rs 1,09,999 (Pixel 9 Pro), Rs 1,24,999 (Pixel 9 Pro XL) and Rs 1,72,999 (Pixel 9 Pro Fold), respectively.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech