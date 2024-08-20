Google Pixel camera update brings manual option to turn on Astrophotography mode.

Search engine giant Google has done great job with the optimisation of hardware and computational photography technology which have allowed Pixel phones to capture better photos than any rival brand.

Now, the native Pixel camera has become even better with the latest update v9.5.

It brings manual option for Astrophotography mode. Once updated to the latest version, the phone, at the night, will switch on night mode and offer a slide-down option to turn on Astrophotography.