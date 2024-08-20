Google Pixel camera update brings manual option to turn on Astrophotography mode.

Search engine giant Google has done great job with the optimisation of hardware and computational photography technology which have allowed Pixel phones to capture better photos than any rival brand.
Now, the native Pixel camera has become even better with the latest update v9.5.
It brings manual option for Astrophotography mode. Once updated to the latest version, the phone, at the night, will switch on night mode and offer a slide-down option to turn on Astrophotography.
This is a big value addition to the photography experience on Pixel phones. Previously, users had to fix Pixel phone on a tripod or a stable platform and point the camera to the sky and stay idle for a few minutes for Astrophotography mode to turn on.
Now, Pixel phones owners can manually turn on Astrophotography mode. It should be noted that app will ask the user to put Pixel phone on a tripod to get a good photo of the night sky with glittering stars and planetary objects. But, users can ignore the pop-up message.
In a related development, Google introduced the all-new Imagen 3, an advanced AI-powered text-to-image generator.
With default settings, Imagen 3 is capable of generating photo-realistic images at full HD (1024 × 1024) resolution, and this can be upscaled by 2X, 4X, or 8X times.
Also, it is said to be better than the current crop of AI generators such as Midjourney, DALL-E 3, and X's Grok-2.
