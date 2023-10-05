Google Pixel Watch 2 with WearOS 4 launched; India price, availability details

Besides the new Pixel 8, 8 Pro, Google also pulled the wraps of the new generation Pixel Watch 2.
It comes with big upgrades in terms of health and fitness tracking, heart rate sensor and more.
It flaunts a premium 1.2-inch AMOLED display in classic circular dial design and the comes sturdy metal case made of 100 per cent aluminium.
Inside, it comes with three new sensors to offer deeper insights into the owner’s health. Working alongside an AI heart rate algorithm, an all-new heart rate sensor with numerous LEDs (25 times more than Pixel Watch 1st gen), can produce a more accurate heart rate reading than ever before.
It is said to up to 40 per cent more accurate for vigorous activities like HIIT, spinning and rowing. This ensures the user also gets more accurate readings for other important health metrics — from calories burned and Active Zone Minutes to Daily Readiness Score and sleep.
Furthermore, Google has incorporated Fitbit’s Body Response feature to Pixel Watch 2. It powered by a new continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor. This new sensor can point to possible signs of stress using a machine learning algorithm that incorporates heart rate, heart rate variability and skin temperature. Google’s skin temperature sensor tracks at night to reveal insights into your sleep and monitors for changes in owner’s overall wellness.
Pixel Watch 2 also has an on-wrist auto exercise detection for seven workout types so that it can provide proactive reminders for the user to start and stop the workout, making it easier than ever to track the activity..
Other notable features include Daily Readiness Score, Sleep Profile, Sleep Score, Active Zone Minutes and 40 workout modes.
Thanks to the new efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus quad-core chipset, it can deliver up to 24 hours of battery with a full charge. Also, it supports fast charging too. It can reach zero to 50 per cent in 30 minutes and reach 100 per cent in under 75 minutes.
Also, Google Assistant will be more intuitive and smarter too. Users simply ask ‘How did I sleep last night?’ to get the daily Sleep Score or weekly average, or ask to start a workout With the new Google Assistant tile, users can even set up shortcuts for the most-used queries.
As far as the personal safety features are concerned, the Pixel Watch 2 boasts fall detection and Emergency SOS.
Add to that, Pixel Watch 2 comes with Pixel’s proactive safety features such as Medical ID, Emergency Sharing and Safety Check. With Safety Check, user can set a timer for when he/she expect to arrive back home for example from a late-night walk or an early morning run. If the user can’t check in after the timer expires, the watch will automatically share the location with the loved ones.
The new WearOS 4 enables smarter notifications on Watch 2. The device will be able to show preview images and GIFs, and allow the user to start a call or message or get directions in just one tap from the notifications screen.
Wear OS 4 also brings improved accessibility and customisation, with features such as bold text and better text-to-speech for faster screen reading. And. Google is making it easy for owners to switch to new phone. He/she can make of good use of watch transfer feature to pair to a new phone, or backup and restore to easily transfer the data and settings from the previous Pixel Watch.
Also, with the new Gmail and Calendar apps for Google Watch, users can accept or decline events, and catch up on your inbox right from the wrist.
And, Watch 2 owners can listen to podcasts on YouTube Music and check nearby place information in Google Maps. And Google has added more apps to download on Google Play for Wear OS, yes now, users can install WhatsApp messenger too.
The Google Pixel Watch 2 costs Rs 39,900 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart from October 12.
If you happen to buy any of the two —Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro model— along with the Watch 2, the latter can be purchased for just Rs 19,999. But, this is only for a limited time.
