Google Pixel Watch 2 with WearOS 4 launched; India price, availability details

Besides the new Pixel 8, 8 Pro, Google also pulled the wraps of the new generation Pixel Watch 2.

It comes with big upgrades in terms of health and fitness tracking, heart rate sensor and more.

It flaunts a premium 1.2-inch AMOLED display in classic circular dial design and the comes sturdy metal case made of 100 per cent aluminium.

Inside, it comes with three new sensors to offer deeper insights into the owner’s health. Working alongside an AI heart rate algorithm, an all-new heart rate sensor with numerous LEDs (25 times more than Pixel Watch 1st gen), can produce a more accurate heart rate reading than ever before.

It is said to up to 40 per cent more accurate for vigorous activities like HIIT, spinning and rowing. This ensures the user also gets more accurate readings for other important health metrics — from calories burned and Active Zone Minutes to Daily Readiness Score and sleep.

Furthermore, Google has incorporated Fitbit’s Body Response feature to Pixel Watch 2. It powered by a new continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor. This new sensor can point to possible signs of stress using a machine learning algorithm that incorporates heart rate, heart rate variability and skin temperature. Google’s skin temperature sensor tracks at night to reveal insights into your sleep and monitors for changes in owner’s overall wellness.