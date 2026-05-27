Google Play Store will soon warn about dead Android apps on phone

Google Play Store will notify users about removed or 'dead' Android apps still on their devices.

In one line

Key points

• Improved security screening Google has enhanced its Play Store screening to block malicious apps, though some still bypass checks via third-party sources.

• Dead app warnings Google will now alert users when an app removed from the Play Store remains installed on their device.

• User awareness The new warnings aim to educate users about fraudulent apps and encourage removal of untrusted software.

• Storage optimisation Removing dead apps frees up device storage and allows installation of legitimate apps from verified developers.