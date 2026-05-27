Google Play Store will soon warn about dead Android apps on phone

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google Play Store will notify users about removed or 'dead' Android apps still on their devices.
Key points
• Improved security screening
Google has enhanced its Play Store screening to block malicious apps, though some still bypass checks via third-party sources.
• Dead app warnings
Google will now alert users when an app removed from the Play Store remains installed on their device.
• User awareness
The new warnings aim to educate users about fraudulent apps and encourage removal of untrusted software.
• Storage optimisation
Removing dead apps frees up device storage and allows installation of legitimate apps from verified developers.
• Unconfirmed rollout date
The exact launch timing for the dead app notification feature has not been officially announced.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 27 May 2026, 15:02 IST