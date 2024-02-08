Google rebrands Bard as 'Gemini', brings new Google One AI Premium plan

As rumoured, Google has rebranded the company's generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered chatbot Bard as Gemini.
It should be noted that Gemini was introduced as a Large Language Model (LLM) update to the Bard last December. Now, the latter will now be formally called Gemini. To be honest, the first name Bard has always been kind of drab, but the new Gemini is more catchy and rolls of the tongue quite easily.
Google will soon release a standalone Gemini app for Android phones. There is no official word if the search engine giant has any plans to bring the Gemini app for iPhones/iPads/Macs anytime soon. However, it has announced to replace Bard with Gemini on the Google app for iOS.
For the uninitiated, Gemini 1.0 LLM comes in three forms-- Ultra, Pro, and Nano. Gemini Ultra, the most advanced language model is suited for big data centres and research studies, while Gemini Pro is for computers, and Google Search, for all users.
Gemini Ultra and Pro versions need server connectivity to get the tasks done faster with greater accuracy.
And, Gemini Nano is tailor-made for smaller gadgets such as smartphones. It is capable of performing on-device without any need for internet connectivity.
Photo Credit: Google
While Gemini Nano and Pro are available on select Android phones such as Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and three Galaxy S24 series variants, Google will offer Gemini Ultra as Gemini Advanced under a new subscription model- Google One AI premium plan.
"The version with Ultra will be called Gemini Advanced, a new experience far more capable at reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative collaboration. For example, it can be a personal tutor, tailored to your learning style. Or it can be a creative partner, helping you plan a content strategy or build a business plan," said Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet Inc.(parent company of Google).
Google has revealed that the Duet AI on Workspace and Google Cloud subscription for enterprises will also rechristened as Gemini. It will be integrated with Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet.
