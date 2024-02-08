Google rebrands Bard as 'Gemini', brings new Google One AI Premium plan

As rumoured, Google has rebranded the company's generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered chatbot Bard as Gemini.

It should be noted that Gemini was introduced as a Large Language Model (LLM) update to the Bard last December. Now, the latter will now be formally called Gemini. To be honest, the first name Bard has always been kind of drab, but the new Gemini is more catchy and rolls of the tongue quite easily.

Google will soon release a standalone Gemini app for Android phones. There is no official word if the search engine giant has any plans to bring the Gemini app for iPhones/iPads/Macs anytime soon. However, it has announced to replace Bard with Gemini on the Google app for iOS.

For the uninitiated, Gemini 1.0 LLM comes in three forms-- Ultra, Pro, and Nano. Gemini Ultra, the most advanced language model is suited for big data centres and research studies, while Gemini Pro is for computers, and Google Search, for all users.