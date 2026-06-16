Google removes Telegram app from Play Store on govt order, Apple may follow suit

<p>New Delhi: Google has removed messaging app Telegram from the Play Store and Apple is likely to follow suit in compliance with a government order, sources aware of the development said.</p>.<p>The government has ordered <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> and Apple to temporarily delist Telegram app from the app stores to check paper leak during the upcoming NEET examination.</p>.<p>"The government has asked Google and Apple to delist the app temporarily. Google has done it. Apple will be doing it," a source said on condition of anonymity.</p>.'India punished more than 150 million people': Telegram founder Pavel Durov slams ban on messenger app.<p>When checked, Google Play Store displayed the message that the app is not available.</p>.<p>Queries sent to Google, Apple and The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meity">Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)</a> did not elicit any immediate reply.</p>.<p>Acting on recommendations made by the National Testing Agency (NTA), MeitY has issued a direction under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending June 22, 2026 covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath.</p>.<p>A separate direction requires Telegram to disable in India the message-editing feature for already-posted messages till June 30, addressing the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event "paper leak" evidence in respect of national examinations, the NTA said in a statement. </p>