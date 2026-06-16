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Hometechnology

Google removes Telegram app from Play Store on govt order, Apple may follow suit

Queries sent to Google, Apple and The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) did not elicit any immediate reply.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 15:32 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 15:32 IST
Technology NewsGoogleAppleTelegram

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