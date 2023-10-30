Google researchers enable TWS earphones with ANC to monitor heart rate

During the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdowns, many people managed to get their office work done with limited capacity on their personal laptops and phones, but they had a tough time getting medical devices to monitor Sp02 (blood-oxygen), greedy sellers hoarded them and sold for higher price.

After learning lessons from the pandemic, technology majors have introduced SpO2 readers, temperature sensors on smart watches and some even put them on smartphones (Pixel) too.

However, photoplethysmograms (PPG) and electrocardiograms (ECG) and other advanced sensors are said to be expensives and take up more space in compact devices such as smartwatches.