Android has always driven innovation in the industry through its unique flexibility and openness. At this important moment, we want to continue leading the way in how developers distribute their apps and games to people on billions of devices across many form factors. A modern platform must be flexible, providing developers and users with choice and openness as well as a safe experience. Today, we are announcing substantial updates that evolve our business model and build on our long history of openness globally.
Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem
Google revamps billing and fees structure for app developers on Play Store.