Google rolls out Android June 2026 update with security features and more

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Google's June 2026 Android update introduces security, privacy, and fun new features for users worldwide.
Key points
• Fake call detection
The proprietary Phone dialer app now verifies if a call is genuine, warning users of spoofed calls from trusted contacts.
• Enhanced child safety
The Personal Safety app offers medical info display, emergency contacts, car crash detection, and location-sharing features for underage users.
• Digital wardrobe expansion
Google Photos now catalogues clothing in images, creating a digital closet with mix-and-match and 'Try it on' preview features for all Android users.
• E-book recap feature
Google Play Books introduces a 'Catch me up' recap option and book insights, allowing users to highlight passages and ask questions while reading.
• Cross-platform file sharing
QuickShare-AirDrop now enables instant wireless file transfers between Android and iPhone devices.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Fake call detector feature on Android Phone app.
New features coming to Personal Safety app on Android phone.
Google Photos get new AI Wardrobe feature.
QuickShare-AirDrop cross-platform wireless file sharing feature.
Published 03 June 2026, 13:25 IST