Google rolls out Android June 2026 update with security features and more

Google's June 2026 Android update introduces security, privacy, and fun new features for users worldwide.

In one line

Key points

• Fake call detection The proprietary Phone dialer app now verifies if a call is genuine, warning users of spoofed calls from trusted contacts.

• Enhanced child safety The Personal Safety app offers medical info display, emergency contacts, car crash detection, and location-sharing features for underage users.

• Digital wardrobe expansion Google Photos now catalogues clothing in images, creating a digital closet with mix-and-match and 'Try it on' preview features for all Android users.

• E-book recap feature Google Play Books introduces a 'Catch me up' recap option and book insights, allowing users to highlight passages and ask questions while reading.