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Google rolls out Android June 2026 update with security features and more

One of the biggest security features coming in the Android June 2026 update is the fake call detection
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:25 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Google rolls out Android June 2026 update with security features and more

In one line
Google's June 2026 Android update introduces security, privacy, and fun new features for users worldwide.
Key points
Fake call detection
The proprietary Phone dialer app now verifies if a call is genuine, warning users of spoofed calls from trusted contacts.
Enhanced child safety
The Personal Safety app offers medical info display, emergency contacts, car crash detection, and location-sharing features for underage users.
Digital wardrobe expansion
Google Photos now catalogues clothing in images, creating a digital closet with mix-and-match and 'Try it on' preview features for all Android users.
E-book recap feature
Google Play Books introduces a 'Catch me up' recap option and book insights, allowing users to highlight passages and ask questions while reading.
Cross-platform file sharing
QuickShare-AirDrop now enables instant wireless file transfers between Android and iPhone devices.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Fake call detector feature on Android Phone app.

Fake call detector feature on Android Phone app.

Credit: Google

New features coming to Personal Safety app on Android phone.

New features coming to Personal Safety app on Android phone.

Credit: Google

Google Photos get new AI Wardrobe feature.

Google Photos get new AI Wardrobe feature.

Credit: Google

QuickShare-AirDrop cross-platform wireless file sharing feature.

QuickShare-AirDrop cross-platform wireless file sharing feature.

Credit: Google

Emoji Kitchen feature.

Emoji Kitchen feature.

Credit: Google

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Published 03 June 2026, 13:25 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidsecuritysmartphonessmartphoneuser privacyAndroid phonemobile user privacy

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