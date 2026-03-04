<p>Search engine giant Google has released the March 2026 update with bug fixes and security patches to Android phones.</p><p>The new update will fix more than 120 vulnerabilities and zero-day security issues detected in Android phones.</p><p>For the uninitiated, zero-day means a software security vulnerability, where the concerned experts (in this case, engineers at Google) were previously unaware of its existence, but some hackers may have exploited it to attack systems.</p>.Google blocked 266 million risky app installations on Android phones in 2025.<p>Right now Android phones are vulnerable targeted attacks. Threat actors may exploit them to steal sensitive information, execute arbitrary code or cause a denial of service (DoS) attack on the targeted systems.</p><p>Android users have been advised update their phone as soon as possible to avoid getting hacked.</p><p><strong>Here's how to update your Android phone</strong></p><p>Before proceeding to install the update, ensure the device has more than 50 per cent battery life and also turn on Wi-Fi to avoid draining the cellular data quota for the day, as the update's file size will be big up to 1GB and sometimes even more.</p><p>Step 1: Open your device's Settings app.</p><p>Step 2: Tap System and then Software update >> Check for updates</p><p>Step 3: Follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the Android update.</p><p>In a related development, X platform has complied with the Indian government IT Rules (2021) to block adult content in the subcontinent.</p><p>Many users noticed the change when they couldn't find adult content on the X platform, and URLs showed a message-- 'Due to local regulations, this content is restricted on X'.</p><p>The move comes after the Indian IT ministry came down heavily on the X platform for the unregulated misuse of the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Grok bot.</p>.X platform complies with IT Rules 2021, geo-blocks adult content in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>