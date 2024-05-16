Google to bring gen AI Gemini Nano to Chrome browser

When OpenAI introduced ChatGPT to the world in late 2022, Microsoft was the first to integrate the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) model under new name 'Copilot' in several of its products including the Office suite of apps (Word, PowerPoint, Excel etc...) and Microsoft Edge to offer better search experience on its browser.
Google, though a bit late in to the game, introduced state-of-the-art Gemini Large Language Models (LLMs) to Android phones, Gmail, and other core applications in 2023.
And, earlier this year in January, Google soft launched experimental gen AI features (option to create a custom theme, smart grouping of tabs, help to write draft notes to post them on social media apps) with Chrome (M121) update for Macs and Windows PCs, but availability is still limited to the US region.
Now, the search engine giant plans to integrate Gemini Nano model with Chrome browser through new update (v126) later this year.
The company during the I/O 2024 event said it has worked on WebGPU (Graphics Processor Unit) and WebAssembly (WASM) in Chrome to make gen AI features work smoothly on computers, even on those with bare minimum hardware configurations.
Unlike Microsoft's Copilot which requires connectivity to cloud server to perform gen AI-based tasks, lightweight Gemini Nano model on Chrome can work on-device without internet.
Besides 'Help me write' feature, Chrome with Gemini Nano will support real-time language translation, closed caption generration, and audio transcription. Over time, more features will be introduced to improve the user experience on Chrome.
Photo Credit: Google
Additionally, for software developers, Google plans to bring gen AI-powered debugger to Chrome DevTools. It can detect bugs and offer more efficient codes with explanations to run the software programme.
