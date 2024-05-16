Google to bring gen AI Gemini Nano to Chrome browser

When OpenAI introduced ChatGPT to the world in late 2022, Microsoft was the first to integrate the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) model under new name 'Copilot' in several of its products including the Office suite of apps (Word, PowerPoint, Excel etc...) and Microsoft Edge to offer better search experience on its browser.

Google, though a bit late in to the game, introduced state-of-the-art Gemini Large Language Models (LLMs) to Android phones, Gmail, and other core applications in 2023.

And, earlier this year in January, Google soft launched experimental gen AI features (option to create a custom theme, smart grouping of tabs, help to write draft notes to post them on social media apps) with Chrome (M121) update for Macs and Windows PCs, but availability is still limited to the US region.

Now, the search engine giant plans to integrate Gemini Nano model with Chrome browser through new update (v126) later this year.