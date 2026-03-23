Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Google to bring improved SIM lock protection feature with Android 17 update

Here, the user has to perform the SIM Lock procedure only once and there after, everytime phone is rebooted, SIM gets unlocked automatically without the need for the user remember the passcode.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 13:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 13:52 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidmobile phoneSIM cardAndroid phoneAndroid Update

Follow us on :

Follow Us