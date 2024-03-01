Google to take action against 'non-compliant apps' from 10 Indian developers

For the last few years (soon after the Covid-19 pandemic), app developers have contested that Google's gatekeeping fees and extra commissions on in-app purchases made by customers, were exorbitant.

But Google refuted the accusations of exploitation and said it charges the lowest fees on app developers.

"Our tiered pricing programs benefit Indian developers: only 3% of developers in India sell digital goods or services and therefore need to pay a service fee, the vast majority of whom pay 15 percent or less – the lowest of any major global app store. In fact, in India, less than 60 developers on Google Play are subject to fees above 15 percent," the company said.

A group of Indian developers had approached the Supreme Court to restrain Google from delisting their apps from the Play Store.

But on February 9, the SC bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices Manoj Misra and Satish Chandra Sharma refused to put any stay order on Google from taking action against non-complying app companies.

Three weeks after the judgement, Google has now decided to remove the apps.

However, it will allow the apps to function, which are already installed on Android phones. It is just that non-complying apps will not be available for new phone users.

And, Google is offering another chance for the developers to resubmit their apps to be listed on Play by selecting any one of the three billing options below.

1) Agree to a consumption-only basis without paying a service fee, even if it is part of a paid service

2) Integrate Google Play’s billing system

3) Offer an alternative billing system alongside Google Play for users in India

"Our commitment to investing in India’s digital future remains unwavering and our continued investments to bring the highest available standard of technology to the ecosystem are testimony to our commitment. We look forward to continuing our work with the entire ecosystem to ensure the long-term viability of these efforts in India," the company said.

The Apex court is slated to hear the petition filed by Indian companies against Google's punitive action on March 19.