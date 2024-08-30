Google to finally relaunch Gemini AI image generator feature with Imagen 3 model

Google earlier this year in February introduced generative Artificial Intelligence Gemini AI bot with text-to-image generating capability.

But, within weeks after the launch, google faced flak for inaccurate representation of human races. For instance, when users asked Gemini to produce Viking soldiers' photos, it churned out irrelevant images of people of mixed ethnicities in Viking gear.

After facing flak, Google pulled down the AI image generator feature from the Gemini app.

Now, after five months of delay, the company is finally bringing it back with a new improved Imagen 3 model.