Google to host Pixel hardware event in August

Google on Thursday (June 26) sprung a surprise by announcing to host a Pixel hardware event in August.
Usually, it used to conduct product launch programmes in October just in time for the festive holiday season in the US. But, this year, Google, probably, to take the limelight away from Apple's big event in September, will showcase its advanced AI phones and devices two months early.
Last month, Apple, during the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) offered a sneak peek into its generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature Apple Intelligence. It is slated to come with the new software updates to iPhones, Macs and iPads in September. It drew a lot of attention from the media and fans.
Google, which is already way ahead of Apple regarding its Gemini generative AI tech, says it has powerful things to show on August 13. 'Powerful. Magical. And coming soon' reads the message on the official Google Store.
Pixel Hardware Event 2024: Here's what to expect at Google programme
The search engine giant is expected to unveil at least four devices-- Pixel 9, 9 Pro, Pixel Fold 2 (or Fold Pro) and Pixel Watch 3.
The new Pixel phones are said to come up with significant upgrades over the predecessors.
They will be powered by a Tensor G4 processor, which is said to be capable of performing heavy-duty generative AI features on-device and less dependent on cloud connectivity.
The new Pixel 9 is said to come with 12GB RAM and the 9 Pro and Fold Pro will feature 16GB RAM. They will support satellite connectivity and wireless charging capability.
The regular Pixel 9 model will feature a dual-camera module and the Pixel 9 Pro and Fold Pro will come with triple cameras on the back.
The new Pixel devices will support all AI-enabled photography tools such as Magic Editor, Audio Eraser, and more.
Also, all three phones will be available in 128GB and 256GB variants.
The new Pixel Watch 3 is expected to come with new advanced health tracking features and also come in two sizes-- 41mm and 45mm.
In a related development, Samsung has announced that it will host an event to showcase its new generation foldable phones with Galaxy AI features next month in Paris.
