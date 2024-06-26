Google to host Pixel hardware event in August

Google on Thursday (June 26) sprung a surprise by announcing to host a Pixel hardware event in August.

Usually, it used to conduct product launch programmes in October just in time for the festive holiday season in the US. But, this year, Google, probably, to take the limelight away from Apple's big event in September, will showcase its advanced AI phones and devices two months early.

Last month, Apple, during the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) offered a sneak peek into its generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature Apple Intelligence. It is slated to come with the new software updates to iPhones, Macs and iPads in September. It drew a lot of attention from the media and fans.