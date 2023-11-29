Google to take steps to curb AI-generated deepfakes, misinformation in India

In India, earlier this month, vulgar deepfake videos of several high profile personalities-- Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others emerged on social media platform. Public, celebrities, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi too raised concerns over the people's privacy safety on social media platforms.

Taking serious note of the issue, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrashekar (Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology of India) held meeting with big technology companies on ways to curb deep fakes, which are a serious threat to democracy.

With Lok Sabha election scheduled in April-May 2024, there are high probability of threat actors try to defame incumbent ministers and opposition members.

The government has given one week's time to big tech firms to bring in policy to put an end to deepfakes and generative Ariticificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based misinformation campaigns online.