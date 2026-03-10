<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/march-2026-pixel-drop-google-rolls-out-android-update-with-new-ai-features-3920438">Google</a> Translate is one of the most feature-rich productivity tool for travellers worldwide including in India, where 1.4 billion users speak more than 22 languages and 100s of regional dialects.</p><p>As per the latest reports, Google Translate supports more than 240 languages and has an active daily user base of 500 million and around 600 million monthly users worldwide.</p>.Google to bring new anti-theft features to Android phones soon.<p>Now, the search engine giant is reportedly introduced a new feature to improve the user experience on the Google Translate feature in Android phones.</p><p>The keen-eyed folks at Android Authority, while checking out the newly released <a href="https://www.androidauthority.com/google-translate-pinned-languages-3647522/">Google Translate version</a> 10.8.48.878519627.2, stumbled on a new option that allows users to pin not one or two, but 10 frequently used languages at the top.</p><p>Previously, Google Translate used to offer a 'recently used' option, and it listed nine languages. and, everytime the user used new language, the ninth gets booted out of the listed.</p><p>Like the pinned chat on WhatsApp, this pinned language is a handy feature; it offers easy access to 10 frequently used languages permanently on a special tab. </p><p>To pin a language, users, like on Tinder, have to just swipe right across it and tap the pin icon. To unpin a language, it involves the same process, but swiping right will offer an unpin button on the screen.</p>.YouTube brings AI-powered auto-dubbing language feature to all users.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>