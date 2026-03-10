Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Google Translate gets new feature to pin up to ten languages

Previously, Google Translate used to offer a 'recently used' option, and it listed nine languages.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 13:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 13:09 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidsmartphonessmartphonetranslationLanguagetranslated work

Follow us on :

Follow Us