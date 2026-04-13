Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Google turns on end-to-end encryption security on Gmail for smartphones

Users now don't need to download extra apps or use mail portals. Users with a Gmail E2EE license can send an encrypted message to any recipient, regardless of what email address the recipient has.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 06:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Google enables E2EE for Gmail app for phones.

Google enables E2EE for Gmail app for phones.

Credit: Google

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 06:38 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidiPhoneiOSsmartphonesGmailencryptionE2EE

Follow us on :

Follow Us