Google turns on end-to-end encryption security on Gmail for smartphones

<p>For the last several years, Google has been offering end-to-end encryption (E2EE) security on its Messages app for phones. Now, it has expanded the same to Gmail for both Android and iOS platforms.</p><p>For the first time, users can compose and read these E2EE messages natively within the Gmail app on Android mobiles and iPhones. Users now don't need to download extra apps or use mail portals. Users with a Gmail E2EE license can send an encrypted message to any recipient, regardless of what email address the recipient has.</p>.Google's AI Mode gets agentic capabilities in India.<p>With Gmail E2EE, users can confidentially engage with their company's most sensitive data from anywhere on their mobile devices. It will ensure the data remains protected and meets the standards of the organisation's sovereignty and compliance requirements.</p><p>If the recipient uses the Gmail app, the encrypted message will be delivered as a typical email thread to their inbox.</p>.<p>Even if the recipients don’t have the Gmail app, they can seamlessly and securely read and reply in their device's native browser, ensuring that all users have a simple and secure interface, regardless of their email service or device.</p><p>As noted above, the E2EE for Gmail is available for corporate subscribers with Enterprise Plus with the Assured Controls or Assured Controls Plus plans. Administrators will need to enable the Android and iOS clients in the CSE admin interface in order for users to have access. This can be done in the Admin Console, Google noted.</p><p>In a related development, Google has launched Gemma AI-powered AI Edge Eloquent, a speech-to-text dictation app for iPhones.</p><p>It is free to download the app, and it can work offline. Language processing happens on-device, so the user's audio and the generated text are available on iPhone at all times. However, for advanced optional features, it may be relayed to the server.</p>.Google launches AI Edge Eloquent, Gemma AI-powered speech-to-text dictation app for iPhones.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>