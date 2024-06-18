Google's Gemini AI app now available in India, supports 9 languages

Google, earlier in the year, launched the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered Gemini app in select regions. Now, it is finally available in India.

The standalone Gemini app can be installed from the Google Play Store. Users can interact with the Gemini app in nine Indian languages-- Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Users can type, talk, or even upload an image to get a response from the Gemini AI chatbot. It is capable of offering personalised suggestions and responses to queries such as planning a trip, getting ideas for birthday themes for children, and do more.

For now, Gemini is available only for Android phones. For iPhones, Gemini will rolled out directly to Google search app in the coming weeks. Once available, user has to just tap the Gemini toggle and start chatting with the chatbot.