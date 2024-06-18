Google's Gemini AI app now available in India, supports 9 languages

Google, earlier in the year, launched the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered Gemini app in select regions. Now, it is finally available in India.
The standalone Gemini app can be installed from the Google Play Store. Users can interact with the Gemini app in nine Indian languages-- Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Users can type, talk, or even upload an image to get a response from the Gemini AI chatbot. It is capable of offering personalised suggestions and responses to queries such as planning a trip, getting ideas for birthday themes for children, and do more.
For now, Gemini is available only for Android phones. For iPhones, Gemini will rolled out directly to Google search app in the coming weeks. Once available, user has to just tap the Gemini toggle and start chatting with the chatbot.
Besides Gemini app, Google also introduced Gemini Advanced for business enterprises in India. It comes with new features such as data analysis capabilities and file uploads.
Users can just upload any supported documents such as Google Docs, PDFs, and more. It can instantly read and offer summaries and answers to help users prepare presentations in less time.
Google Gemini app on Google Play Store.
Photo Credit: Google
Also, it can do coding, and offer creative collaboration. It can also act as a personal tutor, tailored to the user's learning style. It can also be a creative partner, helping the customer plan a content strategy or build a business plan.
Google Advanced can be accessed on the official website (here). As part of the trial offer, Google Advanced can be accessed for free for two months. After the end of the trial period, users have to subscribe Google One AI premium plan for Rs 1,950 per month.
Google Gemini Advanced launched in India.
Photo Credit: Google
It offers Gemini-powered digital assistant in Gmail, Docs, and more. Also, users get two TB of cloud storage.
It offers access to one million token window. Gemini Advanced can process and understand significantly more information -- up to 1,500 page PDFs and soon, 30,000 lines of code and be able to analyse one-hour-long videos -- so users can tackle more complex problems than ever before.
For the uninitiated, a token is a unit of text that is smaller than a word but larger than a character or code point.
Google Gemini Advanced supports nine Indian languages-- Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The company also launched the ability to chat with Gemini in Google Messages. It will be initially available in English.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.