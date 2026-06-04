Great Ideas Start Here: Apple highlights Indian student entrepreneurs in new Mac campaign

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple’s new Mac campaign showcases Indian student entrepreneurs solving real-world problems through coding and innovation.
Key points
• Swift Student Challenge
Apple’s annual initiative encouraging students to develop coding and leadership skills, fostering entrepreneurial talent.
• Indian student success
Several Indian students have won top honours in the Swift Student Challenge and launched successful startups.
• MacBook as a tool
Students like Kabeer, Ananya, and Gaurav used MacBooks to develop apps, manage workflows, and solve societal issues.
• Innovative solutions
Apps like Fast Aid and Steady Hands address medical emergencies and assist individuals with tremors in digital art creation.
• Discounts for education
Apple offers significant discounts on devices like MacBooks, iPads, and Watches for students and teachers.
Key statistics
Multiple (e.g., Gaurav Kukreja, Gayatri Goundadkar)
Swift Student Challenge winners from India
13 days
Days to develop Fast Aid app
20 years old
Age of Gayatri Goundadkar
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 04 June 2026, 16:05 IST