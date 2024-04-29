Here's how 'hum to search' works on YouTube Music app

In late 2023, Google began testing the 'hum to search' feature on its YouTube Music app. It uses advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech to accurately recognise a song with just a few seconds of the music.

It is said to be on faster and better than Apple's popular Shazam feature. It takes a few seconds to identify the song. The user can just have to hum a song and YouTube Music will be able to find the original song.

After months of testing, the search engine giant has finally introduced the 'hum to search' feature on the YouTube Music app for Android.

Here's how the 'hum to search' feature works on the YouTube Music app:

Step 1: Open YouTube Music app >> Tap the search bar >> Tap the microphone icon

Step 2: There, you'll get two options--'voice' and 'song'. Select 'song'

Step 3: And, sing or hum the song. It will instantly get into work. It will match the user's sound byte with the millions of music tracks in its repository and get the exact song or at least the near-accurate song.

It should be noted that the Google Search app too has a similar feature. In the search tab, it now offers the option to search and match images and songs too. The latter works as same as YouTube Music. Just tap Sing and hum the tune or a few lines of the song. It will fetch the original song details.