Hidden gems: Indian iOS apps making it big on the global stage

On March 30, 2024, Apple announced financial results for the quarter ending, contining its double-digit growth streak in India.

Besides, the March quarter record revenue, Apple CEO Tim Cook was more excited about the growing developer community in the subcontinent.

“We're continuing to expand our channels, and also working on the developer ecosystem as well. And we've been very pleased that there is a rapidly growing base of developers there. And so, we're working all of the entire ecosystem from developer to the market to operations, the whole thing. And I just -- I could not be more excited and enthusiastic about it," said Tim Cook.

Compared to other platforms, the Apple App Store is more lucrative for app developers and in particular to budding startups, as they get significant concessions. The savings can be utilised to expand their business.