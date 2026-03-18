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Google Maps introduces 3D immersive navigation with AI-powered features for better route visualization and destination guidance.
Key points
• 3D Immersive Navigation
Users can now view roads in 3D and see tall buildings in a see-through view to visualize turns effortlessly, enhancing navigation precision.
• AI-Powered Landmark Guidance
Gemini AI analyzes real-world imagery to highlight landmarks, traffic lights, and other route details, reducing guesswork for drivers.
• Destination Preview
Maps provides a preview of the destination, including Street View imagery, parking recommendations, and highlighted building entrances.
• Regional Expansion Plans
Immersive Navigation is currently available in all US cities and will expand to more regions, including iOS/Android devices, CarPlay, Android Auto, and cars with Google built-in.
• Gemini AI Conversational Search
The 'Ask Maps' feature allows users to get detailed place descriptions, visit times, and review summaries without scrolling through reviews.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 18 March 2026, 07:13 IST