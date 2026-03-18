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'Hit the road more confidently': Google rolls out 3D immersive navigation feature to Maps

For now, the Immersive Navigation is available across all cities in the US. Google plans to expand it to more regions in the coming months to eligible iOS and Android devices, CarPlay, Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:13 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Google rolls out 3D immersive navigation feature to Maps

In one line
Google Maps introduces 3D immersive navigation with AI-powered features for better route visualization and destination guidance.
Key points
3D Immersive Navigation
Users can now view roads in 3D and see tall buildings in a see-through view to visualize turns effortlessly, enhancing navigation precision.
AI-Powered Landmark Guidance
Gemini AI analyzes real-world imagery to highlight landmarks, traffic lights, and other route details, reducing guesswork for drivers.
Destination Preview
Maps provides a preview of the destination, including Street View imagery, parking recommendations, and highlighted building entrances.
Regional Expansion Plans
Immersive Navigation is currently available in all US cities and will expand to more regions, including iOS/Android devices, CarPlay, Android Auto, and cars with Google built-in.
Gemini AI Conversational Search
The 'Ask Maps' feature allows users to get detailed place descriptions, visit times, and review summaries without scrolling through reviews.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 18 March 2026, 07:13 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidiOSGoogle Maps3D3d mapping

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